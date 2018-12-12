Hong Kong man arrested after setting fire to newspapers in front of war-linked Yasukuni Shrine
People observe a silent prayer at Yasukuni Shrine in Tokyo on Aug. 15, the 73rd anniversary of Japan's surrender in World War II. | KYODO

A man claiming to be from Hong Kong was arrested Wednesday for allegedly setting fire to newspapers at the front gate of Tokyo’s war-linked Yasukuni Shrine in the capital’s Chiyoda Ward at around 7 a.m., the Metropolitan Police Department said.

Police arrested the man on suspicion of trespassing, and are questioning a woman who was accompanying the man and also claims to be from Hong Kong.

The fire was extinguished and there was no damage to the shrine’s buildings, the Tokyo Fire Department said.

Yasukuni Shrine, viewed by many as a symbol of Japan’s wartime militarism, has been a source of diplomatic friction with China and South Korea, both of which suffered at the hands of Japanese aggression before and during World War II. Along with millions of war dead, the Shinto shrine honors convicted Class-A war criminals.

In November 2015, a 28-year-old South Korean man set off a small explosive in one of the shrine’s bathrooms, damaging the public toilet’s ceilings. In December 2011, a 37-year-old Chinese man poured gasoline on a 13-meter-high gate column at the shrine, setting it alight.

