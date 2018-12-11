Juntendo University treated female medical school applicants unfairly in entrance exams, says report by third-party panel
Juntendo University President Hajime Arai speaks at a news conference in Tokyo on Monday. | KYODO

National

Juntendo University treated female medical school applicants unfairly in entrance exams, says report by third-party panel

JIJI, Kyodo

Juntendo University treated applicants, mostly women, unfairly during its medical school’s entrance examinations during the 2017 and 2018 academic years, a report by a third-party committee confirmed Monday.

The committee, headed by lawyer Keisuke Yoshioka, said in its primary report that the university has “improperly treated (applicants) by abusing its discretionary power.”

According to the report, the unfair treatment started with the entrance exam for the year beginning April 2008 or before, and such acts were not considered problematic at the university.

The university explained to the committee that it raised the bar for women in entrance exams in order to “narrow the gap with male students” in interviews, in which women generally excelled over men in communication abilities.

Female applicants tend to be more mature than their male peers, and they generally scored higher in interviews, the university said.

It also said the limited capacity of a dormitory for all new female students was also behind unfair treatment of female applicants.

The committee found such discrimination against women to be lacking a sound basis, and the university has decided to abolish its unfair practice in entrance exams for the 2019 school year and beyond.

“I deeply apologize for causing great trouble and anxiety to examinees, guardians and other concerned people,” Juntendo University President Hajime Arai told a news conference the same day.

The university said it is willing to admit a total of 48 people who were rejected in the second-stage exams of essays and interviews due to the unfair practices during the past two years, and will ask whether those applicants still wish to enter the school. Of the 48, 47 are women.

It will also return fees for the first-stage exams to a total of 117 applicants who failed to pass due to unfair decisions.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Foreign Minister Taro Kono speaks to reporters during a news conference at the Foreign Ministry in Tokyo on Tuesday.
Japan foreign minister repeatedly ignores questions over Russia-held islands ahead of possible WW...
In a rare scene, Foreign Minister Taro Kono repeatedly ignored questions by reporters at a Tuesday news conference over four Russian-held islands off Hokkaido that are also claimed by Japan as t...
People observe a silent prayer at Yasukuni Shrine in Tokyo on Aug. 15, the 73rd anniversary of Japan's surrender in World War II.
Hong Kong man arrested after setting fire to newspapers in front of war-linked Yasukuni Shrine
A man claiming to be from Hong Kong was arrested Wednesday for allegedly setting fire to newspapers at the front gate of war-linked Yasukuni Shrine in Chiyoda Ward, Tokyo, at around 7 a.m., the ...
Officials from NHK, also known as Japan Broadcasting Corp., hold a news conference Tuesday at the company headquarters in Tokyo after a senior employee was fired for fraudulent receipt of allowances.
NHK fires senior employee over fraudulent receipt of allowances
NHK, also known as Japan Broadcasting Corp., has fired a senior employee Tuesday at its broadcasting station in Obihiro, Hokkaido, for fraudulently receiving ¥5,242,160 in allowances. The allowa...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Juntendo University President Hajime Arai speaks at a news conference in Tokyo on Monday. | KYODO

, , ,