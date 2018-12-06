National

U.S. warship conducts Sea of Japan operation in challenge to Russia’s ‘excessive maritime claims’

by Jesse Johnson

Staff Writer

The U.S. Navy has conducted a so-called freedom of navigation operation (FONOP) near disputed waters in the Sea of Japan, it said Thursday, to challenge “excessive maritime claims” made by Russia in the area.

On Wednesday, the guided-missile destroyer USS McCampbell, which is forwards-deployed to the U.S. naval base in Yokosuka, Kanagawa Prefecture, “sailed in the vicinity of Peter the Great Bay to challenge Russia’s excessive maritime claims and uphold the rights, freedoms, and lawful uses of the sea enjoyed by the United States and other Nations,” U.S. Navy Lt. Rachel McMarr, a spokesperson for the U.S. Pacific Fleet, said in a statement.

The move was likely to anger Russia, which headquarters its Pacific Fleet in the eastern port city of Vladivostok, located in Peter the Great Bay, the largest gulf in the Sea of Japan.

The U.S. military, which has made a series of high-profile FONOPs in the disputed South China Sea this year, characterized the operation as “routine” and did not target a specific country.

“U.S. Forces operate in the Indo-Pacific region on a daily basis. These operations demonstrate the United States will fly, sail and operate wherever international law allows. That is true in the Sea of Japan, as in other places around the globe,” McMarr said.

“We conduct routine and regular freedom of navigation operations, as we have done in the past and will continue to do in the future. FONOPs are not about any one country, nor are they about current events. All freedom of navigation assertions are grounded in principle and the rule of law,” she added.

A U.S. defense official said that Wednesday’s operation was the first time the U.S. had conducted a FONOP in that area since 1987, when the Soviet Union was the government making those claims, CNN reported.

The operation could provide ammunition for Moscow, which is currently in negotiations with Tokyo over a decades-old territorial dispute concerning four Russian-controlled islands off Hokkaido.

Russia has said a possible U.S. military presence on any of the disputed islands if they are returned to Japan remains a major stumbling block.

It also comes as the United States and Russia clash over a number of issues, including accusations by Washington that Moscow has violated terms of the 1987 Intermediate Range Nuclear Forces Treaty (INF), and U.S. complaints over recent Russian military operations near Ukraine.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

A KC-130 tanker demonstrates refuels an F/A-18D while F-35B fighter jets fly in formation during the 42nd Maritime Self-Defense Force-Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni Friendship Day at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni in Yamaguchi Prefecture last May.
One rescued, six missing after 'mishap' involving U.S. Marine tanker and fighter jet during drill...
Two U.S. Marine aircraft apparently crashed early Thursday, leaving six service members missing after one was rescued off the coast of southern Japan as search and rescue operations continued. A...
Image Not Available
Japan plans to develop defense system using high-power lasers
Japan plans to develop a defense system using high-power lasers capable of destroying a flying target instantly, a government source said Wednesday. The Defense Ministry is considering mentionin...
Image Not Available
Japan mulls announcing new era name on April 11: sources
The Japanese government is considering announcing the name of the country's new era on April 11 or later ahead of the ascension of the new Emperor on May 1, government sources said Wednesday. Th...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

The guided-missile destroyer USS McCampbell departs the U.S. naval base in Yokosuka, Kanagawa Prefecture, in May. | U.S. NAVY

, , , , , ,