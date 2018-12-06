One rescued, six missing after U.S. Marine tanker, fighter jet ‘mishap’ during drill off Japan

Two U.S. Marine aircraft apparently crashed early Thursday, leaving six service members missing after one was rescued off the coast of southern Japan as search and rescue operations continued.

A KC-130 midair refueling a tanker and an F/A-18 fighter jet, which was being refueled, were involved in what the military called a “mishap.”

“Search and rescue operations continue for U.S. Marine Corps aircraft that were involved in a mishap approximately 200 miles (320 km) off of the coast of Japan around 2:00 a.m.,” the Marine Corps said in a statement. “One of the personnel involved has been rescued by Japanese Maritime Self Defense Force.”

The U.S. military’s III Marine Expeditionary Force, headquartered in Okinawa Prefecture, voiced gratitude to the MSDF for their help.

“Extremely thankful and grateful for our Japanese Self Defense Force partners and their help in the search and recovery efforts,” the III Marine Expeditionary Force’s public affairs section wrote on its official Twitter account.

The statement said that the aircraft involved in the incident had taken off from U.S. Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni in Yamaguchi Prefecture, “and were conducting regularly scheduled training” when it occurred.

Japanese search and rescue aircraft “immediately responded to aid in recovery,” it said, adding that circumstances of the incident were currently under investigation.

U.S. Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni is located in Iwakuni, Yamaguchi Prefecture, and is home to the sole forward-deployed Marine squadron of F-35 stealth fighter jets.

In June, a U.S. Air Force F-15 fighter jet crashed in waters off Okinawa Prefecture during a routine training mission. The pilot successfully ejected and was safely recovered by an Air Self-Defense Force search and rescue team.

In November last year, a C-2 cargo plane carrying 11 passengers and supplies from the base at Iwakuni to the aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan crashed during an annual bilateral maritime field-training exercise with the MSDF. Eight people were rescued and three died in the accident.