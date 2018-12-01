Former U.S. President George Bush dies at age 94
Former President George Bush arrives at the 2007 Ronald Reagan Freedom Award gala dinner held in his honor in Beverly Hills, California, in February 2007. Bush has died at age 94. | AP

World / Politics

Former U.S. President George Bush dies at age 94

AP

DALLAS – Former President George Bush has died at the age of 94. Family spokesman Jim McGrath says Bush died shortly after 10 p.m. Friday, about eight months after the death of his wife, Barbara Bush.

The nation’s 41st president served from 1989 to 1993, and eight years later watched his son George W. became the 43rd president.

The elder Bush saw his popularity swell with the United States’ success in the Gulf War in 1991, only to watch it evaporate in a brief but deep recession. The Republican was defeated in his bid for a second term by Democrat Bill Clinton.

Bush had also been a World War II hero, Texas congressman, CIA director and Ronald Reagan’s vice president.

Only one other U.S. president, John Adams, had a son who also became president.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Image Not Available
U.S. approves seismic blasting tests in Atlantic despite widespread concern about impact on marin...
The U.S. government Friday took a big step toward opening oil and gas drilling in the Atlantic Ocean by approving seismic airgun tests that experts warn are harmful to dolphins and whales. Last ...
Children who walked out of school protest against government inaction on climate change in Sydney on Friday.
Too young to vote, children strike, protest and sue for climate action
Skipping school, marching on the streets and suing governments, children who are too young to vote are demanding more action on climate change as world leaders gather at a major U.N. summit in Pola...
NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine speaks during an event at NASA headquarters in Washington on Thursday.
SpaceX chief Elon Musk won't smoke marijuana in public again, NASA says
NASA chief Jim Bridenstine has elaborated on the reasons why the U.S. space agency launched a safety review of SpaceX and Boeing, which are building spaceships for astronauts, including their workp...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Former President George Bush arrives at the 2007 Ronald Reagan Freedom Award gala dinner held in his honor in Beverly Hills, California, in February 2007. Bush has died at age 94. | AP

, ,