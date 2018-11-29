Tokyo prosecutors to request extension of Carlos Ghosn’s detention
Carlos Ghosn, former chairman and CEO of the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi alliance, responds to a question during a roundtable with journalists at the 2018 Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas in January. | REUTERS

National / Crime & Legal

Tokyo prosecutors plan to seek an extension of the detention period of former Nissan Motor Co. Chairman Carlos Ghosn after arresting him last week for allegedly understating his remuneration in securities reports, sources close to the matter said Thursday.

The 64-year-old Ghosn, who holds French citizenship, was arrested on Nov. 19 and his detention period was extended 10 days through Friday based on a court decision issued on Nov. 21.

French media reports have been critical of the way the former boss of the major Japanese carmaker has been treated since his arrest, regarding the period he has spent in detention as lengthy.

But Shin Kukimoto, deputy prosecutor at the Tokyo District Public Prosecutor’s Office, told a regular news conference Thursday that “there is no problem” with Ghosn’s detention, arguing that it is based on “necessity.”

Prosecutors can seek court approval to detain Ghosn for another 10 days before deciding whether to indict him.

Ghosn was arrested on suspicion of reporting only about ¥5 billion ($44 million) of nearly ¥10 billion in compensation over five years from fiscal 2010.

