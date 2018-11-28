Mystery man who boasts he can shift the Nikkei with a single tweet to release tell-all book in Japan
An influential trader known as 'Cis' tweeted that he'll reveal some of his investment secrets in an upcoming book. | BLOOMBERG

Business

Mystery man who boasts he can shift the Nikkei with a single tweet to release tell-all book in Japan

by Shoko Oda

Bloomberg

The man who claims he can move domestic equity markets with a single tweet is planning to release a book on his trading philosophy.

Japanese day trader “Cis,” best known by his Twitter handle @cissan_9984, tweeted Tuesday evening that he’ll reveal some of his investment secrets in a work to be published next month under a title that translates as “The Investment Philosophy of Man Who Can Single-Handedly Move the Nikkei.”

The ghostwritten volume, to be published by Kadokawa, one of the country’s largest publishing houses, is based on interviews with the 39-year-old former video game champion and pachinko gambler. Kadokawa’s promotional material claims Cis has amassed a fortune of ¥23 billion ($202 million) from an initial investment of ¥3 million in 2000 while he was still in university.

Cis, who has consistently declined to reveal his identity, said in a message that he’s not after profits with this book, but agreed to work on it for free upon request from a friend and mahjong writer, Makoto Fukuichi. “No pay, no obligations, no fuss,” he said. “It goes into extremely close detail about trading methods,” he said in his tweet announcing the book.

The title might not just be bravado. Cis has a cult following on social media, with more than 270,000 followers who track his comments on trades, which can cause spikes in Japanese equities.

In November 2016, Cis declared to his followers that he sold shares in the now-bankrupt airbag manufacturer Takata Corp., sending the stock down as much as 8.8 percent. In December 2016, he said he bought 2 million Toshiba Corp. shares, causing a surge in volume.

He’s among the best-known of a group of financial commentators on Japanese Twitter labeled “locust lords” — influential individuals who can mobilize swarms of day traders with a single tweet. His popularity rivals that of another individual, Okasanman, an anonymous Twitter user who many traders consider a must-follow, and whose commentary on breaking news often moves domestic markets.

Cis’s book will go on sale December 21. “You can even reserve it on Amazon,” he said.

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

Image Not Available
Tokyo stocks extend rally on brisk U.S. equities
Stocks rose further on the Tokyo Stock Exchange on Wednesday, tracking an overnight advance in U.S. equities. The 225-issue Nikkei average gained 224.62 points, or 1.02 percent, to 22,17...
While only ¥735 million was stated in the company's securities reports as remuneration for Carlos Ghosn in the fiscal year that ended this March, sources say the payment to him may have been about ¥2.5 billion.
Nissan's executive pay may have topped ¥3 billion cap in fiscal 2017
Nissan Motor Co.'s executive remuneration for fiscal 2017 may have exceeded the nearly ¥3 billion cap set by shareholders, with a large sum going to arrested former chairman Carlos Ghosn, sources s...
A truck passes the Brooklyn Elevator before unloading in Brooklyn, Iowa, Nov. 21. Farmers still working to get out their remaining corn and soybeans after a weather-plagued harvest season are also struggling to figure out what to do with the record soybean crop for which they have fewer customers willing to buy due to the ongoing tariff dispute.
U.S. soybean farmers enjoy bumper crop but struggle to find buyers amid Trump's trade row with China
American farmers still working to get out their remaining soybeans after a weather-plagued harvest season are struggling to figure out what to do with a record crop now that their traditionally ...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

An influential trader known as 'Cis' tweeted that he'll reveal some of his investment secrets in an upcoming book. | BLOOMBERG

, , ,