Nagoya university student, already arrested over production of explosives and 3D gun, served new warrant over drug possession

NAGOYA – A 19-year-old Nagoya university student who had already been arrested for alleged production of explosives and a 3D printed gun was served a fresh arrest warrant Thursday over stimulant drug possession, police said.

The male student, whose name is being withheld because he is a minor, told investigators that he produced the stimulants himself.

The police seized chemicals he is believed to have used to make the drug.

The police believe he synthesized about 0.6 gram of the stimulants found at his home on Aug. 20 because of his curiosity about chemistry rather than for his own use — the same motive they suspect for his alleged production of the explosives and the gun.

In August, the student was arrested on suspicion of producing triacetone triperoxide, also known as TATP — which has been used in a number of Islamic State-linked terror attacks, including in Paris in 2015 and Brussels in 2016 — and penthrite, an even more powerful explosive than TATP.

According to investigators, the suspect said he obtained materials to make explosives in 2016 at a high school he attended at the time, where he was a member of a chemistry club.

Experts say those bomb ingredients are easily accessible and the method to manufacture explosives is available online, but the synthesized substance is unstable and extremely dangerous as it could detonate even with a small impact.

He was also served with an arrest warrant on Sept. 7 for alleged possession of a gun he is believed to have made with a 3D printer. The student admitted to producing the weapon, but denied any intention to use it for a crime, according to investigators.

Police allege stimulant drugs were produced by a university student in Nagoya.

