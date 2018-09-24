Families of Japanese abductees renew call for increased efforts to secure their return
Relatives of Japanese people abducted by North Korea reiterated their call for the government to step-up efforts to realize the early homecoming of their loved ones at a meeting in Tokyo on Sunday.

The meeting, attended by about 1,000 people, took place at a time when there have been no visible moves over the issue since it was taken up by U.S. President Donald Trump at a historic summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Singapore in June.

“My mission will not end until the day comes when the abduction victims and their relatives hug each other,” Prime Minister Shinzo Abe told the Tokyo meeting, reiterating his hope of holding a meeting with Kim to resolve the long-standing problem. He participated in the gathering ahead of his departure to New York later in the day for the U.N. General Assembly.

Sakie Yokota, 82, whose daughter, Megumi, was kidnapped by North Korean agents in 1977 at the age of 13, said, “We are really at a critical stage now. The abduction issue must be resolved at any cost.”

“It seems that the abduction issue has been put on hold since the U.S.-North Korea summit, but we can’t turn back as we try to resolve the matter,” said Shigeo Iizuka, 80, head of a group of families of abductees.

“I hope to see steady progress for the victims’ return home,” Iizuka said. His younger sister, Yaeko Taguchi, was abducted in 1978, when she was 22.

Hitomi Soga, 59, a former abductee, said: “I had never thought that I would be unable to see my mother for as much as 40 years. I miss her very much.”

Soga was abducted in 1978, together with her mother, Miyoshi, then 46.

Soga returned to Japan with four other abduction victims in October 2002, following a landmark meeting the preceding month between then-Prime Minister Junichiro Koizumi and then-North Korean leader Kim Jong Il. The whereabouts of the mother are unknown.

