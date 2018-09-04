Tsukiji outer market launches campaign to tell people it is staying put
A tourist takes a photo of the head of a tuna fish at a shop in the Tsukiji outer market, located just outside the famous wholesale fish market in Chuo Ward, Tokyo, in January 2017. While the inner market is soon to be relocated to the nearby Toyosu area, shops at the outer market will remain. | YOSHIAKI MIURA

Tsukiji outer market launches campaign to tell people it is staying put

JIJI

With Tokyo’s iconic Tsukiji wholesale food market gearing up for an October relocation, many people believe the adjacent shopping area, known as the Tsukiji outer market, will also depart.

It will not.

To inform visitors that the outer market will stay and to ensure patrons continue to visit, shop owners there are running a “we’re not moving” campaign.

Some 500 shops, from sushi restaurants to specialty shops selling marine products and cooking utensils, line the outer market and are a popular destination for professional cooks, as well as Japanese and foreign tourists.

Shop owners say they have been asked many times by tourists whether the shops in the outer market are moving to Toyosu, even though it is only the wholesale market — known as the inner market — that is relocating to the new location about 2 kilometers from Tsukiji.

“Even tourist guides had it wrong,” said a worker at the outer market.

To let visitors know that the outer market will still be waiting for them at its current site, shops have prepared shopping bags printed with the phrase “The outer market is not moving.”

The outer market is also spreading the message via posters and its website.

Recently, an event was held to canvas public opinion about a possible name change for the outer market. The organizers will reach a conclusion late this month after examining suggestions from local residents and visitors.

“Even after the relocation of the inner market, we want to preserve the hustle and bustle as a food town with a long history,” said Akio Suzuki, head of a nonprofit organization representing those involved with the outer market.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

High waves are observed at a fishing port in Aki, Kochi Prefecture, on Tuesday as Typhoon Jebi approaches western Japan.
Typhoon Jebi, most powerful to hit Japan in 25 years, makes landfall, threatening heavy rains and...
Typhoon Jebi — the most powerful typhoon to hit Japan in 25 years — clipped Tokushima Prefecture in western Japan on Tuesday, heading north-northeast, disrupting transportation and l...
Arrows point to the fuel tanks of an F-16 fighter jet from U.S. Misawa Air Base in this August 2017 photo. Local fishermen in Aomori Prefecture have decided to seek about ¥93 million in damages over the dumping of fuel tanks by an F-16 from the base in February of this year.
Fishermen to seek ¥93 million in damages over February dumping of fuel tanks by U.S. fighter...
Fishermen in northeastern Japan are set to seek about ¥93 million in damages over the February dumping of fuel tanks by a U.S. fighter jet, which forced them to halt fishing, a local Defens...
Atsushi Sakima, who is running as a candidate in Okinawa's gubernatorial election, speaks during a news conference in Naha, Okinawa, on Monday.
Abe's pick for Okinawa governor race silent on U.S. Futenma base relocation
A candidate running in Okinawa's gubernatorial election this month with the backing of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and the Liberal Democratic Party did not clarify his stance on the most contentio...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

A tourist takes a photo of the head of a tuna fish at a shop in the Tsukiji outer market, located just outside the famous wholesale fish market in Chuo Ward, Tokyo, in January 2017. While the inner market is soon to be relocated to the nearby Toyosu area, shops at the outer market will remain. | YOSHIAKI MIURA

, , ,