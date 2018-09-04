Eastern Japan’s summer hottest since 1946, meteorological agency says

The summer this year in eastern Japan proved to be the hottest on record since 1946, the Meteorological Agency said Monday.

The average temperature in the region in the three-month period from June to August exceeded the average level seen across past records by 1.7 degrees Celsius, the agency said.

The average temperature over the period was 1.1 degrees higher in western Japan than the average seen in past records, and also reached the second-highest level seen since summer 2013, the agency also said.

Elsewhere in the country, the mercury hit 41.1 C in Kumagaya, Saitama Prefecture, on July 23 — a record high for the country.

The Hokuriku region saw temperatures exceed the 40-degree threshold for the first time ever when the city of Tainai in Niigata Prefecture logged 40.8 C on Aug. 23.

Meanwhile, the average rainfall in the Amami-Okinawa region comprising southern island chains, which experienced several typhoons, surged 177 percent from the past average to hit a record high.

Sea of Japan coastal areas in the Tohoku region and Hokkaido, respectively, saw their precipitation shoot up 165 percent and western regions facing the Pacific 133 percent.

Many parts of the country were hit by torrential rain between the end of June and early July, including heavy rainfall in western areas in July that caused the worst rain disaster of the current Heisei era, which started in 1989.

The number of typhoons formed in the June-August period tied with the record high marked in 1994 at 18.

Typhoon Jongdari, the 12th this year, took an unprecedented westbound route after making landfall in the central region at the end of July.

The agency also revised the start of this year’s rainy season at Amami from the preliminary date of May 7 to May 27 after detailed examination, to mark the slowest beginning of the season on record since 1951.

Meanwhile, it confirmed that the rainy season ended around June 29 in the Kanto region, which includes Tokyo — the earliest finish since the same year.