Powerful typhoon on course to hit western or central Japan Tuesday

A powerful typhoon was approaching Japan’s southern Pacific coast on Monday and is likely to make landfall on Tuesday afternoon in western or central Japan, with the weather agency warning of strong gusts, high waves and heavy downpours.

As of 6 a.m. Monday, Typhoon Jebi was traveling north-northwest in the Pacific Ocean south of Japan’s main island of Honshu at a speed of 20 kph with an atmospheric pressure of 935 hectopascals at its center and packing gusts of up to 252 kph, according to the Meteorological Agency.

Japan has been hit by a string of typhoons recently, with western parts of the country battered by massive flooding and landslides, leaving more than 220 people dead.

After making landfall somewhere on the Pacific side of the Japanese archipelago on Tuesday, the typhoon is expected to pass over the Sea of Japan, the weather agency said.

The agency said strong gusts of up to 216 kph could hit Shikoku and the Kinki region, and gusts of up to 162 kph could hit in a wide area, including the Tohoku, Tokai and Hokuriku regions.

The Tokyo metropolitan area may see strong winds, though the typhoon is unlikely to pass close to the capital.

Up to 150 mm of rain may fall in some regions in western and central Japan through Tuesday morning, the agency added.