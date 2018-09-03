Japan’s capital spending rose at fastest pace in over a decade in April-June quarter

Capital spending by Japanese companies rose at the fastest pace in more than a decade in the April-June quarter, government data showed Monday, adding to evidence that the economy has resumed growth after a temporary slowdown.

Investment by all nonfinancial sectors for purposes such as building factories and adding equipment increased by 12.8 percent from a year earlier, the Finance Ministry said, the seventh straight quarter of growth and the fastest since January-March 2007.

Such spending, which includes software outlays, came to ¥10.66 trillion ($96 billion) as chip-makers and automakers ramped up production capacity. Electric utilities also contributed by adding safety measures at nuclear power plants.

On a quarter-on-quarter basis, capital expenditures excluding software rose 6.9 percent.

The figures will be factored into revised gross domestic product data for the second quarter of 2018 to be released by the Cabinet Office on Sept. 10.

Preliminary GDP data showed the world’s third-largest economy grew an annualized real 1.9 percent in the quarter, rebounding from a slight contraction in January-March.

Meanwhile, pretax profits at companies covered in the Finance Ministry’s survey rose 17.9 percent from a year earlier to ¥26.40 trillion, a record high amid strong demand for chip-manufacturing equipment from the United States and China.

Sales climbed 5.1 percent to ¥344.61 trillion.

The ministry surveyed 32,330 companies capitalized at ¥10 million or more, of which 23,125, or 71.5 percent, responded.

In fiscal 2017, capital spending rose 5.8 percent to a record-high ¥45.45 trillion. Pretax profits grew 11.4 percent to ¥83.55 trillion, also an all-time high.