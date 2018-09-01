Tokyo governor again skips tribute to Koreans killed after 1923 quake
A woman performs a traditional Korean dance at a memorial to Korean victims of the 1923 Great Kanto Earthquake on Saturday in Yokoamicho Park in Tokyo's Sumida Ward. | KYODO

Tokyo governor again skips tribute to Koreans killed after 1923 quake

Koike sends condolences to broader ceremony for victims of Great Kanto Earthquake

Kyodo

Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike failed to pay tribute at an annual ceremony for Koreans murdered in the chaos after the 1923 Great Kanto Earthquake for the second straight year on Saturday despite criticism from civic groups that organize the event.

Instead, she sent a message of condolences to a nearby ceremony for the victims of the magnitude 7.9 earthquake, which devastated the capital and surrounding areas. It was read aloud by a deputy governor.

That ceremony to mourn the estimated 105,000 people killed in the quake was attended by descendants of victims plus metropolitan officials and Prince Fumihito, the younger son of Emperor Akihito and Empress Michiko, and his wife, Princess Kiko.

The event commemorating the massacre of Koreans has been held every Sept. 1 in Sumida Ward in front of a cenotaph in Yokoamicho Park, where the broader ceremony was held indoors.

Tokyo governors have historically sent tributes to the ceremony for the Korean victims. Koike herself sent one in 2016, shortly after becoming governor following an election that July.

However, she broke the tradition last year after a Tokyo Metropolitan Assembly member, arguing that there are differing views on how many Korean residents were murdered, urged her to think twice about sending a message.

The cenotaph states that the “precious lives of slightly more than 6,000 Koreans were stolen.”

A report compiled by the national government’s disaster council in 2008 said those killed in the massacre account for “1 to several percent” of those who died in the quake.

In August, Koike told a news conference she had decided last year against sending a message of condolence for the Korean victims because she meant to express her condolences for “all victims” of the earthquake in the larger ceremony.

The Japan-Korea Society and other groups organizing the event for the Korean victims criticized her stance, saying murder victims and those who lost their lives in a natural disaster should be treated differently.

In the chaos after the quake, Koreans and Chinese were killed by military and paramilitary forces, apparently acting on a rumor that they would stage an uprising. Many groundless rumors swirled at the time, including one alleging that Koreans were poisoning wells.

Yuriko Koike | YOSHIAKI MIURA A woman performs a traditional Korean dance at a memorial to Korean victims of the 1923 Great Kanto Earthquake on Saturday in Yokoamicho Park in Tokyo's Sumida Ward. | KYODO

