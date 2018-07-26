/

Abe switches from business dinners to lunches after criticism over drinking party during heavy rain warnings

JIJI

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is refraining from holding business dinners after public criticism over a drinking party he attended with colleagues as heavy rain warnings were issued for areas in western Japan earlier this month.

Photos of the party on the night of July 5, including one showing a smiling Abe surrounded by dozens of Liberal Democratic Party lawmakers, were posted on Twitter, triggering a public backlash. The downpours through the following few days caused severe floods and landslides, and claimed the lives of more than 200 people.

Abe had held dinner meetings almost every night until the drinking party in question, but has now held only one since meeting with members of the government’s Regulatory Reform Promotion Council on July 6. That was a dinner with visiting European Union leaders, on July 17.

However, dining with other people is an integral part of his campaign activities as he works to secure another term as LDP president in September’s party leadership poll and stay on as prime minister. So now he is making full use of lunch opportunities instead, people close to Abe said.

Abe invited members of the prefectural assemblies of Kumamoto and Aichi for lunch at the prime minister’s office on Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively, to hear their requests for government measures to revitalize the economies of the prefectures.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (center) and lawmakers of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party are seen during a dinner party in this photo posted on Twitter by Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Yasutoshi Nishimura on July 5. Abe has been criticized because the Meteorological Agency was warning that night of extraordinarily heavy downpours over western Japan, which led to deadly disasters in many areas. | YOSUTOSHI NISHIMURA / VIA KYODO

