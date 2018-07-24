LDP policy chief Fumio Kishida says he won’t run in party leadership election, leaving two-way race between Abe and Ishiba
Fumio Kishida, policy chief of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, speaks at a news conference on Tuesday in Tokyo. | REIJI YOSHIDA

by Reiji Yoshida

Staff Writer

Fumio Kishida, policy chief of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, announced Tuesday that he won’t run in the party’s September leadership election, making the contest a two-way race between Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and former Defense Minister Shigeru Ishiba.

With the LDP-Komeito coalition holding a majority of the seats in the powerful Lower House, the election will effectively decide who will serve as prime minister.

Kishida, who heads the LDP’s third-largest intraparty faction with 47 members, had been considered one of Abe’s main potential rivals in the September race.

The policy chief had remained mum on his plans for months, as some junior members of his Kochi Kai faction reportedly urged him to throw his hat into the ring.

Ishiba, who heads a small faction of 20 members, faces an uphill battle in the leadership contest.

Three major LDP factions — those led by former Chief Cabinet Secretary Hiroyuki Hosoda, Finance Minister Taro Aso and LDP general council chief Toshihiro Nikai — are all likely to support Abe, who is expected to formally announce his intention to seek re-election sometime next month.

Kishida, a Lower House member from Hiroshima Prefecture, served as foreign minister in Abe’s Cabinet for four years and seven months — the second-longest term in the post in Japanese history.

Many pundits consider him a moderate liberal due to his opposition to the revision of the war-renouncing Article 9 of the Constitution, and he is regarded as a competent politician who can safely handle questions from opposition parties and reporters.

But Kishida has maintained his loyalty to Abe throughout both his role as foreign minister and now as LDP policy chief.

Despite long being regarded as a potential political rival, he has never publicly challenged any of the prime minister’s policies.

That’s led to criticism that Kishida has played a passive role in the power struggle in Nagatacho, the country’s political epicenter.

Critics have even called Kishida’s speeches “boring” because he usually toes the party line.

Fumio Kishida | KYODO Fumio Kishida, policy chief of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, speaks at a news conference on Tuesday in Tokyo. | REIJI YOSHIDA

