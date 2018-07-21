Trump was taped speaking of paying for Playboy model’s story of alleged affair

U.S. President Donald Trump’s onetime personal attorney Michael Cohen recorded a conversation with Trump two months before the 2016 election in which they discussed buying the rights to a story by a former Playboy model who said she had an affair with Trump, one of the president’s lawyers said Friday.

Lawyer Rudy Giuliani said that no campaign funding was involved in the discussion between Trump and Cohen, who has distanced himself from Trump in recent months as the FBI investigates Cohen’s business dealings. If campaign funds were used, that could run afoul of federal election law, legal experts said.

Before the election, the Trump campaign denied any knowledge of payment to McDougal, but the taped conversation could undermine those denials. The existence of the audio recording was first reported by The New York Times, which said Trump and Cohen discussed a potential payment to the former model, Karen McDougal.

Giuliani confirmed the conversation and that it took place in September 2016 but said it involved reimbursing the parent company of the National Enquirer tabloid for McDougal’s story rights. The payment was never made, he said.

Giuliani denied Trump had an affair with McDougal. He said the tape would show that Trump makes clear that if there is going to be a payment, it should be done by check, which would be easily traced.

Lanny Davis, an attorney for Cohen, said in a Twitter post that, when the recording was heard, it would not hurt Cohen. “Any attempt at spin can not change what is on the tape.”

A representative for McDougal did not immediately respond to requests for comment from Reuters. The White House also declined comment.

McDougal sold her story for $150,000 in August 2016 but it was never published by the National Enquirer, a practice known as “catch and kill” to prevent a potentially damaging story from becoming public. David Pecker, the chairman of parent company American Media Inc. (AMI) is Trump’s friend. McDougal has said she began a nearly yearlong affair with Trump in 2006 shortly after his wife, Melania, gave birth.

Giuliani said the discussion of payment did not mean McDougal’s claim of an affair was true and characterized it as an attempt to resolve false allegations that were “personally damaging” to Trump.

“The way it was going to be structured is very important,” Giuliani said Friday. “It was basically going to be a reimbursement to AMI not from campaign funds. There was no discussion of the campaign or campaign assets.”

Under U.S. election law, presidential candidates must disclose campaign contributions, which are defined as things of value given to a campaign in order to influence an election.

A payment intended to silence allegations of an affair just before an election could constitute a campaign contribution, said Joshua Douglas, a professor at the University of Kansas.

Giuliani said the proposed payment was a personal matter and not subject to campaign finance law.

The recording likely will revive questions about what other recordings of Trump’s conversations might exist. As a businessman, Trump occasionally recorded his phone calls, a former Trump Organization executive said last year, although Trump once denied doing so.

The FBI, which raided Cohen’s office, home and hotel room in April, has the tape, according to the person familiar with the investigation into his business dealings, including any information on payments to McDougal. Meanwhile, a government watchdog group has asked the Department of Justice and the Federal Election Commission to investigate whether American Media’s payment to the former centerfold amounted to an unreported and illegal corporate campaign contribution.

The Cohen investigation, by federal prosecutors in New York, is separate from an ongoing inquiry by special counsel Robert Mueller into potential coordination between the Trump campaign and Russia.

The New Yorker magazine reported in February that Trump had an affair with McDougal at the same time he had a relationship with porn star Stormy Daniels and that the National Enquirer prevented McDougal’s story being made public. The White House has said that Trump denies having sex with Daniels.

Federal prosecutors in New York are investigating Cohen for possible bank and tax fraud, and for possible campaign law violations linked to a $130,000 payment to Daniels and other matters related to Trump’s campaign, a person familiar with the investigation said. Cohen has not been charged with any crime.

A self-described fixer for Trump for more than a decade, he said last year he would “take a bullet” for Trump. But he told an interviewer this month that he now puts “family and country first” and won’t let anyone paint him as “a villain of this story.” On Twitter, he scrubbed mentions and photos of Trump from a profile that previously identified him as “Personal attorney to President Donald J. Trump.”

Cohen wouldn’t say in the recent interview whether he would cooperate with prosecutors. If he decided to do so, it could be risky for the Republican president, given the pair’s close relationship over the years.

Giuliani said the FBI seized the recording this year during a raid on Cohen’s office.

Hours before the Times revealed the recorded conversation, Cohen met in New York with the Rev. Al Sharpton, a frequent critic of Trump.

Cohen and Sharpton said in tweets they have known each other for 20 years. Cohen contacted the civil rights activist in recent weeks, longtime Sharpton spokeswoman Rachel Noerdlinger said.

She said the two revisited conversations they’d had over the years when Cohen was Sharpton’s conduit to Trump during clashes over race issues and over Trump’s questioning of the authenticity of former President Barack Obama’s birth certificate.

Cohen tweeted there’s “no one better to talk to!” than Sharpton, who used his own Twitter account to advise readers, “Stay tuned.”

The FBI investigation stemmed in part from a referral by the U.S. special counsel’s office, which is looking into possible coordination during the election campaign between Trump’s aides and Russian officials. Moscow denies U.S. allegations that it interfered in the election and Trump denies any campaign ties to Russian officials.