From ¥2,500 to ¥300,000: Tokyo Olympic organizers release summary of ticket prices for 2020 Games

Spectators for the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games will pay up to ¥300,000 to attend the opening ceremony or as little as ¥2,500 to see individual matches in some sports, organizers revealed Friday.

Tickets priced at ¥4,000 or less will be available for most competitions, while more than half will be offered for under ¥8,000, the Tokyo Organizing Committee of the Olympic and Paralympic Games said in its summary of ticket prices.

Tickets for the opening ceremony will start at ¥12,000. The top-priced tickets for athletic events will cost ¥130,000, while the maximum for swimming and basketball will be ¥100,000.

Discounted group tickets aimed at children, the elderly and families of people with disabilities will be priced at ¥2,020 apiece. More than 1 million tickets will also be offered for sale in collaboration with schools and local governments.

Entry prices for events in which Japanese athletes are expected to excel, such as judo, wrestling and table tennis, are likely to be higher than at previous Olympics, the organizing committee said.

Premium ticket packages targeting wealthy customers, and those including food and beverage services, are expected to be offered at a later date.

Tickets will go on sale next spring via an official website. To make a purchase, it is necessary to first register a Tokyo 2020 ID. Roughly 50,000 people have already registered.

To register, visit id.tokyo2020.jp .