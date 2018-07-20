From ¥2,500 to ¥300,000: Tokyo Olympic organizers release summary of ticket prices for 2020 Games
The main stadium for the 2020 Tokyo Games is seen under construction in April. Organizers for the games revealed ticket prices on Friday, including a ¥300,000 price tag for the most expensive seats at the opening ceremony. | KYODO

From ¥2,500 to ¥300,000: Tokyo Olympic organizers release summary of ticket prices for 2020 Games

Kyodo

Spectators for the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games will pay up to ¥300,000 to attend the opening ceremony or as little as ¥2,500 to see individual matches in some sports, organizers revealed Friday.

Tickets priced at ¥4,000 or less will be available for most competitions, while more than half will be offered for under ¥8,000, the Tokyo Organizing Committee of the Olympic and Paralympic Games said in its summary of ticket prices.

Tickets for the opening ceremony will start at ¥12,000. The top-priced tickets for athletic events will cost ¥130,000, while the maximum for swimming and basketball will be ¥100,000.

Discounted group tickets aimed at children, the elderly and families of people with disabilities will be priced at ¥2,020 apiece. More than 1 million tickets will also be offered for sale in collaboration with schools and local governments.

Entry prices for events in which Japanese athletes are expected to excel, such as judo, wrestling and table tennis, are likely to be higher than at previous Olympics, the organizing committee said.

Premium ticket packages targeting wealthy customers, and those including food and beverage services, are expected to be offered at a later date.

Tickets will go on sale next spring via an official website. To make a purchase, it is necessary to first register a Tokyo 2020 ID. Roughly 50,000 people have already registered.

To register, visit id.tokyo2020.jp .

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Ruling coalition lawmakers applaud during a plenary session of the Upper House on Friday night as the chamber enacted a controversial bill to allow casinos.
Diet enacts casino bill despite stiff opposition
The Diet on Friday enacted a bill authorizing the opening of casino resorts, despite stiff resistance from opposition parties and widespread public concern about gambling addiction. The b...
A sticker warning of sexually "indecent" descriptions is seen pasted on this copy of "Killing Commendatore," the latest work by popular Japanese novelist Haruki Murakami, at a major book fair in Hong Kong on Friday.
Haruki Murakami's 'Killing Commendatore' given 'indecent' rating in Hong Kong
The latest work by Japanese novelist Haruki Murakami was banned from Hong Kong's annual book fair after it was deemed "indecent" by the Obscene Articles Tribunal, local media reported Friday.
The average life expectancy for women in Japan was 87.26 years in 2017, ranked No. 2 in the world. For men, the figure was 81.09, ranked No. 3.
Japanese still near top of rankings for life expectancy, 2017 figures show
Japanese remained near the top of the rankings of the world's average life expectancy in 2017, as Hong Kong continued to dominate, welfare ministry data showed Friday. The average life e...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

The main stadium for the 2020 Tokyo Games is seen under construction in April. Organizers for the games revealed ticket prices on Friday, including a ¥300,000 price tag for the most expensive seats at the opening ceremony. | KYODO

, ,