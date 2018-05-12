Theme parks in Japan have recently become key drivers of the country's tourism boom as they attract visitors from around the globe by letting them experience the worlds of popular Japanese anime, comics and games.

While Japan saw a record number of foreign visitors last year, their interest has been shifting from spending on things to spending on experiences.

Universal Studios Japan in Osaka has been holding events themed after anime every year since 2015, and one of its attractions this year is themed after a manga-turned-anime known as "Case Closed" or "Meitantei Konan" in Japanese.