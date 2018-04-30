Advocacy groups blast removal of ‘comfort women’ statue in Manila
A backhoe scoops earth from the spot on Saturday where a statue of a 'comfort woman' stood along a scenic bay-side promenade in Manila. The statue, which symbolized Filipino women forced into Imperial Japan's wartime military brothels, was removed later that night. | AP

MANILA – Advocacy groups voiced outrage Sunday after a memorial to the females who were forced into brothels for Imperial Japanese soldiers before and during World War II was taken down in Manila.

City authorities said the bronze sculpture of a blindfolded woman, which had been installed on a bay-side promenade in the Philippine capital, was removed Friday to make way for a drainage and footbridge project.

However, advocacy groups for the “comfort women,” Japan’s euphemism for the victims, wondered whether the Philippine government had yielded to Japanese displeasure over the memorial.

While Japan occupied the Philippines during the war, it is now one of its top investors, trading partners and aid donors.

After the statue was installed in January, some 2 km (1.2 miles) from the Japanese Embassy, Tokyo said the move was “very unfortunate.”

“The Japanese government is working hard . . . they also wanted to get rid of a similar statue in New Jersey,” said Rechilda Extremadura, executive director of Lila Pilipina, an organization of comfort women survivors and advocates.

“This is a desecration of Filipino women’s dignity as it casts a foul insult on hundreds of Filipina sex slaves victimized under the Japanese occupation,” women’s group Gabriela said.

Manila’s public works department could not be reached for comment and the Japanese Embassy in the Philippines did not immediately respond to an email.

Historians say thousands of women, mostly from what was then Korea but also other parts of Asia, including the Philippines and China, were forced to work in military “comfort stations” for the invading Japanese troops. Mainstream estimates of the victims range from at least 50,000 by historian Yoshiaki Yoshimi to as many as 200,000. The number of Filipino victims is believed in the hundreds.

In recent years, activists have set up dozens of statues in public venues around the world, many of them in South Korea, to honor the victims.

The statues have drawn the ire of Tokyo, which has apologized to Seoul over the issue and has since pressed for the removal of one such statue outside its embassy there.

Philippine officials had approved of the statue in Manila, which was funded by a Filipino-Chinese philanthropist to highlight the suffering of the comfort women.

Asked about its removal, President Rodrigo Duterte on Sunday conceded he knew little about it but urged Filipinos not to “insult” Japan.

“It is not the policy of (the) government to antagonize other nations,” he said.

