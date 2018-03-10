U.S. seeks ‘concrete actions’ from North Korea before talks

The White House said Friday that President Donald Trump will not meet North Korean leader Kim Jong Un unless Pyongyang takes “concrete and verifiable actions,” stoking confusion as the administration faced criticism for agreeing to talks while receiving few, if any, tangible benefits in return.

“We’re not going to have this meeting take place until we see concrete actions that match the words and the rhetoric of North Korea,” White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told a televised news conference.

She said the North Koreans had “promised to denuclearize, they have promised to stop nuclear and missile testing, and they’ve recognized that we’re going to continue in our military exercises.” But Sanders did not clarify what precise steps the Kim regime would need to take for the talks to go ahead.

Trump did little to clear up confusion over the timing of talks and any preconditions when he took to Twitter late Friday.

“The deal with North Korea is very much in the making and will be, if completed, a very good one for the World. Time and place to be determined,” he wrote.

Asked about the possibility that the meeting may not happen, Sanders said “a lot of things are possible.”

“I won’t sit here and walk through every hypothetical that could exist in the world,” she said. “But I can tell you the president accepted that invitation on the basis that you have concrete and verifiable steps.”

Sanders’ remarks appeared to qualify statements by South Korean and U.S. officials who said on Thursday that Trump had accepted the invitation to meet Kim.

But a senior State Department official said the talks would likely go off, though they would only be a preliminary discussion about holding future negotiations, Reuters reported.

“The expectation is that the talks would lead to a discussion around a conclusion that we’re ready to engage in negotiations,” the official was quoted as saying.

A senior White House official said Thursday that Trump and Kim would meet “in a matter of a couple of months,” although “the exact timing and place is still to be determined.”

South Korean National Security Council chief Chung Eui-yong, speaking Thursday at the White House, was even more specific, saying that Trump had told him the meeting would come “by May.”

Responding to criticism that Trump’s acceptance of Kim’s offer to meet had been off the cuff, Sanders claimed that, whatever the timeline, the president’s earlier agreement to meet the North Korean leader “didn’t happen overnight.”

“This ‘maximum pressure’ campaign and this process has been ongoing since the president took office,” Sanders said, referring to the Trump administration’s hard-line tack of heaping economic and diplomatic pressure on the North Korean regime.

“For first time in a long time, the United States is actually having a conversation from a position of strength, not a position of weakness like the one that North Korea finds itself in due to the maximum pressure campaign.”

Sanders also dismissed reports that top officials at the White House, State Department and Pentagon had been caught off guard by Trump’s decision to meet Kim.

Asked if the approach had been haphazard, she said that the “appropriate individuals” were in the room when the decision was made.

“The secretary of state’s deputy was in room at the time these conversations went on, so it’s absurd to pretend like they weren’t part of this process and haven’t been part of this process all along,” Sanders said.

But Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, who is on a visit to African nations, appeared to caught be out of the loop Thursday, saying that although “talks about talks” might be possible with Pyongyang, denuclearization negotiations were likely a long way off.

On Friday, the top U.S. diplomat attempted to qualify these remarks, saying that “talks” are not the same thing as “negotiations.”

“My comments have been that … the conditions are not right for negotiations, but we’ve been saying for some time we are open to talks,” Tillerson said. “President Trump has said for some time that he was open to talks and he would willingly meet with Kim Jong Un when conditions were right and the time was right. And I think in the president’s judgment, that time has arrived now. … In my comments yesterday, I was indicating comments about negotiations, but we’ve been open for talks for some time.”

Tillerson said that the decision to engage Kim was “a decision the president took himself,” and that he had spoken to Trump early Friday on the issue.

“This is something that he’s had on his mind for quite some time, so it was not a surprise in any way, because I think this has long been something,” Tillerson said. “He’s expressed it openly before about his willingness to meet with Kim Jong Un.”

What had changed, Tillerson said, had not been Trump’s thinking, but rather Kim’s “strong desire for talks.”

“What changed was his posture in a fairly dramatic way that, in all honesty … came as a little bit of a surprise to us as well that he was so forward-leaning in his conversations with the delegation from South Korea,” he said.

About the timing of any meeting, Tillerson said settling on the date and location “will take some weeks before we get all that worked out.”

Trump had been briefed Thursday by Chung, the South Korean national security adviser, who had returned from meeting Kim in Pyongyang earlier in the week after securing from Kim a commitment to denuclearizing the Korean Peninsula and an offer from the North Korean leader to hold talks with the U.S. on how to approach that issue.

Chung also reportedly gave Trump a “special message” from Kim in addition to his summit invitation, South Korea’s Yonhap news agency reported Saturday, citing an unidentified senior South Korean official.

The official declined to disclose the contents of the message, saying it was meant to be an exchange between two leaders, but indicated there was more to Kim’s oral message than what was conveyed by Chung.

“Kim asked (Chung) to deliver a special message to President Trump,” the official said. “It was part of (Kim’s) effort to build trust toward a summit (with Trump).”

Asked if the special message was related to the denuclearization pledge, the official said, “It was very comprehensive” and Trump showed a “very positive” response.

Trump took office vowing to prevent North Korea from attaining a nuclear-tipped missile that would put the U.S. mainland within striking distance. He has vacillated between threats and insults directed at Kim, and more conciliatory rhetoric. His more bellicose words, and Kim’s nuclear and missile tests, have fueled fears of a bloody war on the peninsula that could engulf the wider region.

The U.S. leader, together with American allies and Russia and China, has tightened the sanctions noose on the North in a bid to force it to negotiate on giving up its nukes.

Trump on Friday spoke with Chinese President Xi Jinping to keep the sanctions pressure on the North, amid fears that his audacious diplomatic gambit could lead to backsliding.

During a telephone conversation, Trump and the increasingly powerful Chinese leader committed to “maintain pressure and sanctions until North Korea takes tangible steps toward complete, verifiable, and irreversible denuclearization,” according to the White House.