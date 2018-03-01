Young people in Japan spend an average of 160 minutes online every weekday, survey finds

Young people aged between 10 and 17 used the internet for 159.3 minutes each weekday on average in fiscal 2017, up five minutes from the previous year, a Cabinet Office survey has shown.

High school students accessed the internet the most, at 213.8 minutes per day, followed by junior high school students (148.7 minutes) and elementary school students (97.3 minutes), said the survey released Wednesday.

The share of internet users rose 2.3 percentage points to 82.5 percent. Smartphones were the most used device, at 56.4 percent, followed by tablets at 26.9 percent.

The survey showed that an increasing proportion of students use the internet for watching movies and playing games.

Some 30 percent of elementary school students said they use the internet for communication, less than half of the proportions cited by junior high and high school students.

The survey also found that 84.4 percent of parents control internet use by their children. Forty-four percent of parents, the largest proportion, cited the use of filtering services.

The survey, conducted between Nov. 3 and Dec. 3, covered 5,000 students and as many parents. Valid responses were received from 65.8 percent of the students and 69.4 percent of the parents.