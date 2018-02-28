Japan’s tallest building unveils open-air, rooftop attraction overlooking Osaka for the brave of heart

A heart-pounding attraction atop Japan’s tallest building where visitors can stroll along a narrow outdoor observation corridor overlooking Osaka was unveiled to the press Wednesday, a week ahead of its official opening.

“Edge the Harukas,” located on the roof of the 60-story, 300-meter-high Abeno Harukas building, provides a sky-high view for those brave enough to traverse the 20-meter-long ledge while tethered to the building.

Accompanying staff will take photos of visitors against the backdrop of the city’s skyline.

Height restrictions apply with 146 cm being the minimum and 199 cm the maximum.

The attraction costs ¥1,000 ($9.30) per person in addition to the observatory’s ¥1,500 admission fee per adult.

On Wednesday, the building operator, Kintetsu Real Estate Co., invited some university students for a trial run.

“I enjoyed the incredible openness without any windows,” 20-year-old Hannan University student Yuri Kawaguchi said after braving the open-air observation platform.