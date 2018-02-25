Ruling and opposition parties duel over labor reform bills in televised debate

The policy chiefs of the ruling and opposition parties locked horns over the government’s work-style reform bills during a TV debate Sunday, including an expansion plan for the so-called discretionary work system that was tainted by a botched labor survey.

The Liberal Democratic Party-Komeito ruling coalition vowed to have the bills passed during the current Diet session.

The opposition, however, demanded that the ruling camp give up on submitting them to the Diet because of recent revelations that a survey by the labor ministry compared working hours between workers on discretionary labor contracts and workers on conventional contracts through different methods, making the results statistically unreliable.

“By passing the bills, we hope to help change Japanese people’s ways of working, mindset and lifestyles,” the LDP’s Fumio Kishida said.

“We must correct long work hours and the gaps in treatment resulting from different work styles.”

But Kishida also acknowledged that the ruling bloc “can’t move forward with our discussions unless the labor ministry gives sufficient explanations on the work survey problem.”

Under the discretionary system, employees are given a fixed number of overtime hours and are paid on the assumption that they worked them, meaning any further overtime is unpaid.

The system is only applicable in certain fields, but the proposed working practices reform bill would expand its scope.

The problematic 2013 survey concluded that the average worker on a discretionary labor contract generally works shorter hours than one on a conventional contract.

Komeito’s Noritoshi Ishida also called for passing the bills, saying they would lead to the creation of a variety of work-style options, although he, too, voiced frustration over the labor ministry’s survey blunder, urging it to provide an explanation.

The opposition said the problem was deeper than that. Akira Nagatsuma of the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan dismissed the view that the survey’s flaws stemmed from simple mistakes and suggested that data fabrication was at play.

“There could be an increase in overwork-related deaths if the government expands the discretionary work system to cover part of the workers in marketing positions without looking at what is happening under the system,” he said.

Akihisa Nagashima of Kibo no To (Party of Hope) cited the lack of a legal framework for supporting freelancers and people with second jobs, hinting at the possibility of submitting a counterproposal to the Diet.

The Democratic Party’s Shinya Adachi, meanwhile, called on the government to review the work-style reform bills, while Akira Kasai of the Japanese Communist Party urged the state to conduct a fresh survey and halt any bid to bring the bills before the Diet.