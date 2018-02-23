Takata reaches settlement with 44 U.S. states over air bag probe

Takata Corp. has reached an agreement with 44 U.S. states and Washington, D.C., to settle allegations that the Japanese company concealed safety issues related to its air bags, it was announced Thursday.

The $650 million settlement concludes a multistate investigation into Takata’s failure to timely disclose known safety defects associated with certain air bag inflators.

Due to Takata’s bankruptcy, the multistate group “agreed not to collect this civil penalty in order to maximize the recovery available to consumers who were the victims of this air bag defect,” Alan Wilson, attorney general of South Carolina, which led the states, said in a statement.

Takata agreed not to advertise the safety of its air bag systems without scientific and engineering support and not to manipulate testing data. The company also agreed to fulfill its obligations to recall defective products promptly.

In February last year, Takata pleaded guilty to covering up the air bag system defect and agreed to pay $1 billion to settle a U.S. Justice Department investigation.

Takata filed for bankruptcy protection in Japan and the United States in June due to financial problems stemming from the worldwide recall of its rupture-prone air bags.

Earlier this month, the company gained U.S. court approval for its bankruptcy restructuring plan.