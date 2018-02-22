Yanagawa serves up simple Japanese to engage overseas visitors

Yanagawa, a tourist city in southwestern Japan, is working to offer omotenashi (hospitality) to visitors from abroad with yasashii (easy) Japanese that is simple for them to understand.

The efforts of the city in Fukuoka Prefecture have been drawing attention as an effective way to communicate with foreigners, with the number of visitors to Japan seen continuing to rise toward the 2020 Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games.

The omotenashi campaign, launched in August 2016 in collaboration with advertising giant Dentsu Inc., mainly targets Taiwanese, who account for more than half of all foreign visitors to Yanagawa.

According to a Dentsu survey of 1,000 people in Taiwan in 2016, about 40 percent said they can speak some Japanese. Of those who study it, about 60 percent said they want to speak the language while traveling in Japan.

About 150,000 people from abroad annually visit Yanagawa, population 67,000, for attractions that include the kawakudari (boat trips) in the city’s famous canals around a now-defunct castle built some 400 years ago.

The Yanagawa Municipal Government has made two kinds of badges — one to identify visitors who want to speak Japanese and the other for residents who speak “yasashii Japanese.” They are available for ¥200 each at souvenir shops and other places.

The city calls on shop clerks and boatmen for the kawakudari trips to actively talk to tourists with the badge in simple Japanese.

This means simple and short sentences clearly pronounced from beginning to end without dialect, honorifics or difficult words, and concluding sentences with desu or masu, two forms of politeness.

For example, “Tabemasu-ka?” is a simpler way of asking if someone wants to eat than its honorific equivalent, “Meshiagarimasu-ka?”

Recalling the time when a Dentsu official from Yanagawa proposed the project, Mitsuya Matsufuji, a municipal tourism official, said, “It was an eye-opening experience to learn that we can use Japanese (to communicate with foreigners).”

Previously, the city’s efforts had focused on increasing the number of languages available on signs and pamphlets, and arranging interpreters.

The new omotenashi campaign has generated more repeat visitors to the city. In addition, officials from communities hosting venues for the 2019 Rugby World Cup have visited Yanagawa to learn about the campaign and gain know-how on luring visitors from abroad.

The Yanagawa Municipal Government has invited language lecturers to teach local residents and tourism operatives about yasashii Japanese to nurture leaders who will spread the use of simple speech for engaging tourists.

“I hope Yanagawa will come to be known as a city where foreign visitors can try to speak in Japanese,” Matsufuji said.