Government picks Osaka as venue for G-20 summit in 2019: sources

Osaka has been chosen as the venue for the summit meeting of the Group of 20 advanced and emerging economies in 2019 when Japan assumes the G-20 presidency for the first time, government sources said Tuesday.

Osaka met the government’s standards in terms of security, the number of hotels that can accommodate foreign leaders and close proximity to an international airport with enough space to park delegates’ aircraft, the sources said.

According to a senior Osaka Prefecture official, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga contacted Osaka Gov. Ichiro Matsui on Tuesday afternoon and told him of the decision.

The city of Osaka and the wider prefecture jointly submitted a hosting plan to the Foreign Ministry in November with the Intex Osaka convention center, located on an artificial island, as the proposed site.

Officials made the case to the central government that a successful G-20 would aid in Osaka’s bid to host the 2025 World Expo by boosting its international recognition.

The G-20 presidency is currently held by Argentina.

The city of Osaka hosted the summit meeting of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum in November 1995 and the Group of Eight finance ministers’ meeting in June 2008.

The administration of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, for its part, hopes the international meeting will add impetus to its years-long efforts to revitalize regional economies.

Fukuoka and Aichi Prefecture had also expressed interest in hosting the leaders’ gathering, but Osaka “is superior as a host site,” a source close to the Prime Minister’s Office said.

Fukuoka is expected to host a meeting for finance ministers and central bank chiefs from the G-20 economies. The summit date will likely be set for sometime between June and November, given that unified local elections and the abdication of Emperor Akihito will take place in the spring of 2019.

The G-20 includes Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Britain, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, South Korea, Turkey, the United States and the European Union.