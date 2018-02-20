Abe calls for foreign employment review to increase skilled workers

The government will consider expanding the scope of foreign nationals permitted to work in Japan as Prime Minister Shinzo Abe called Tuesday for a review of the existing framework amid severe labor shortages.

Under the current system, skilled foreign nationals can work in certain sectors, drawing a clear distinction from immigration policy. The government will look into sectors facing labor shortages such as nursing care, agriculture and construction, officials said.

Abe told a meeting of the Council on Economic and Fiscal Policy that the policy should be evaluated “as soon as possible.”

“By focusing on areas that are truly in need, we plan to present a big picture by this summer,” Abe said.

The Abe administration has been encouraging women and the elderly to join the workforce but economists expect the country’s working population will decline in the coming years as the nation grays.

Labor shortages are already severe, especially in the service sector. In 2017, there were 150 job openings for every 100 workers, the most in over four decades.

The number of foreign workers has been on the rise in recent years, hitting a record-high of around 1.28 million as of October, recent government data showed.

Foreign nationals are given residential status to work in a range of fields such as education, business management, law and health care.

Such workers accounted for around 20 percent of the total while another 20 percent came under a different state program designed to transfer technology to developing countries by giving on-the-job training in Japan, according to the latest data.