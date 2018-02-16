Tokyo police arrest four Vietnamese over illegal sale of cryptocurrency account

Four Vietnamese have been arrested on suspicion of illicitly selling an account they opened at a Tokyo cryptocurrency exchange, sources familiar with the investigation said Friday.

The four are suspected of illegally selling the user identification, password and other information on the account to a third party last July, which breaks the law against transferring money gained from crime, the sources said.

Sources familiar with the Metropolitan Police Department investigation said the case was the first action taken by police against the illegal sale of a cryptocurrency account.

Three of the Vietnamese denied the allegations but one admitted involvement, the sources said.

The account, which was sold to a crime group thought to be of Chinese origin, was used to receive an illegal remittance worth about ¥3 million conducted through Japanese financial institution in July last year, the sources said.

The money was converted into bitcoin, and some of the cryptocurrency was sent to an exchange in China, the sources said.

The MPD suspects the account was used to launder criminal funds, the sources said.

The case emerged amid concern that cryptocurrencies, which are based on anonymity, can be abused by criminals because they are easier to remit overseas than cash and some countries are lax about verifying people’s identities.