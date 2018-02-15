Meiji to supply Mexican farmers with rare white cacao saplings in push to create premium chocolates

Meiji Holdings Co. will provide farmers in southern Mexico with saplings of rare white cacao, which is grown in the region and used to make high-end chocolate, company officials said.

The holding company for the confectionery and dairy group hopes to support farmers who grow white cacao to promote the variety as a local specialty for regional development. The beans fetch higher prices than normal brown cacao beans.

The company also aims to expand its business through the project.

White cacao is vulnerable to disease and changes in weather. Its beans, which are contained in its fruit, make up just 0.002 percent of worldwide cacao production.

As part of the group’s Meiji Cocoa Support program to support farmers worldwide, Meiji Holdings opened a 100-hectare plantation in Tapachula in the state of Chiapas in 2016. With local cooperation, Meiji Holdings started mass producing white cacao beans on the farm.

Meiji Holdings released a limited-edition chocolate in Japan made with white cacao beans for Valentine’s Day last year. This year, the company has introduced two chocolate products made from the rare beans for a limited period.

The area around Tapachula is said to be the birthplace of cacao farming, but local productivity is low, with little attention paid to quality.

Meiji Holdings has thus decided to provide farmers near its plantation with 10,000 white cacao saplings. It will also pay for equipment used in the fermentation, drying and selecting processes.

“The region has been left behind even though it is a place where a civilization thrived on cacao beans,” said Hiroyuki Utsunomiya, a cacao specialist in the group’s research and development division.

“We hope that white cacao will help revitalize the region,” he added.

According to Utsunomiya, Meiji Holdings will consider starting year-round sales of white cacao chocolate products and expanding its plantation to boost its white cacao business.