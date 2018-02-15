Coincheck sued by cryptocurrency traders for freezing withdrawals in wake of massive heist

Cryptocurrency traders filed a lawsuit Thursday against Japanese exchange Coincheck for freezing withdrawals after hackers stole hundreds of millions of dollars in digital assets.

Seven people took part in the lawsuit filed at the Tokyo District Court, the plaintiffs’ lawyer Hiromu Mochizuki said before the filing.

The hack of Coincheck — resulting in the disappearance of NEM cryptocurrency worth $530 million — was one of the largest of its kind, and prompted the Financial Services Agency to search its office earlier this month after slapping it with an administrative business improvement order.

The company has pledged to reimburse about $400 million to all 260,000 customers who lost holdings of NEM, the 10th biggest cryptocurrency by market capitalization.

Coincheck halted operations after the hack and prevented traders from withdrawing their virtual currency from the exchange — a decision that left those assets in limbo while the cryptocurrency markets continued to move.

“Plaintiffs are demanding Coincheck return their cryptocurrencies — 13 different kinds including NEM,” Mochizuki said.

On Tuesday, Coincheck said it had resumed operations for withdrawals denominated in yen but has still frozen withdrawals of a dozen different kinds of cryptocurrencies.

Plaintiffs are demanding the reimbursement of their digital cash and also considering calling for compensation for the drop in their assets’ value while withdrawals were halted.

Japanese officials have suggested Coincheck lacked proper security measures, leaving itself vulnerable to theft.

In the wake of the theft, the Financial Services Agency instructed more than a dozen local exchanges to submit reports on their efforts to monitor systemic risks.

Thieves siphoned away 523 million NEM units from Coincheck during the Jan. 26 hack, exceeding the $480 million in virtual currency stolen from another Tokyo-based exchange Mt. Gox in 2014.

That hack prompted Japan to issue new regulations, requiring exchanges to obtain a license from the FSA, but Coincheck was allowed to continue operating for months while the FSA reviewed its application.