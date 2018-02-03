Financial Services Agency orders internal inspections of all cryptocurrency exchanges in Japan

The Financial Services Agency has ordered all cryptocurrency exchanges in Japan to submit internal inspections based on a checklist of 43 items, including their business management systems, Jiji Press has learned.

The FSA issued the order in the wake of the high-profile theft of ¥58 billion in cryptocurrency from the Japanese virtual currency exchange operator Coincheck Inc. in a hacking incident on Jan. 26.

The 43 items include details of systems to manage customer assets and measures to counter cyberattacks, sources said Friday.

Coincheck had poor security measures against cyberattacks and hacking. It was managing cryptocurrency assets of its customers using a system connected to the Internet.

Believing that poor risk management practices led to the massive heist, the FSA apparently sees a need to carry out thorough investigations into all cryptocurrency exchange operators.

After analyzing the reports from the exchanges, the FSA will decide whether to conduct on-site inspections, the sources said.

Subject to the checks are 16 exchanges registered with the FSA and 15 other exchanges currently undergoing registration screening processes, excluding Coincheck.