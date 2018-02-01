Last surviving Paris attacks suspect faces trial in Belgium

The main terrorism suspect behind the 2015 Paris attacks, Salah Abdeslam, will go on trial in Belgium under tight security on Monday over the shootout in Brussels that led to his capture.

It will be the first public glimpse of the 28-year-old who led police on a four-month international manhunt following the attacks in the French capital that killed 130 people.

Abdeslam, who is currently in jail in France, has stayed silent under interrogation since his arrest but insisted on personally attending the trial over the March 15, 2016, gunbattle in the Belgian capital.

The Brussels-born French citizen and the man arrested with him, Sofian Ayari, 24, face charges of “attempting to murder several police officers in a terrorist context” and of “carrying prohibited weapons in a terrorist context.”

Abdeslam is the sole surviving suspect of the Paris attacks and is also linked to the terrorist cell that carried out the March 22 suicide bombings in Brussels just days after his arrest.

The Islamic State group claimed both sets of attacks, which left a total of 162 people dead and hundreds more wounded.

Belgium’s federal prosecutor, Frederic Van Leeuw, said he expected the trial to “yield clues” about the cell behind the two attacks.

“This is important for the victims,” he added.

France Inter television reported Saturday that a message believed to be written by Abdeslam indicates he had intended to detonate his suicide belt during the assault.

The undated document was discovered on a computer found by investigators in a rubbish bin near the Belgian hideout used by Abdeslam.

The author of the note, who refers to himself as “Abu Abderrahman,” said he had “participated in the first attack” but could not use his explosive suicide belt because it was defective.

“Although I wanted to be among the shahid (martyrs), Allah decided otherwise … and I managed to join the rest of the brothers because there was a defect in my belt,” read a transcription of the text on France Inter’s website.

His suicide belt has been one of the gray areas of the investigation. Although an expert has determined it was defective, this did not prove that he intended to detonate it.

In the message, the author says that he considered going to Syria after the attacks, but “the best thing to do was to finish the work here with the brothers.”

“I would just like in the future to be better equipped before taking action,” the message says.

The trial will open amid heavy security in the Palais de Justice, an imposing 19th-century Brussels landmark topped with a gilded cupola towering more than 100 meters.

Under arrangements for the trial, the boyish-looking former bar owner will be transferred to a prison in the north of France, from where he will travel to Brussels daily.

Abdeslam has spent nearly 20 months in isolation under 24-hour video surveillance at Fleury-Merogis prison near Paris, after being transferred to France after his arrest.

The trial was postponed in December to allow his lawyer, Sven Mary, to prepare the case.

Mary, who initially represented Abdeslam and then dropped him because of his attitude, took him on again as a client late last year.

Court sources said Abdeslam has refused to speak to investigators since his arrest.

Police say Abdeslam and Ayari were holed up at an apartment in the Brussels district of Forest when it was raided by French and Belgian police in a joint operation, leading to a shootout.

Investigators say the pair fled via the back door but a third suspect, 33-year-old Algerian Mohamed Belkaid, was mortally wounded when he exchanged fire with police smashing through the main door, apparently providing cover for their escape.

Three officers were wounded.

The discovery of the three suspects was apparently a lucky break resulting from what was described as a routine search for accomplices in the Paris attacks.

Police say they found Abdeslam’s fingerprints in the apartment, confirming they were on the trail of the last suspect in the rifle and bomb attacks on the Bataclan concert hall, bars, restaurants and the National Stadium in the French capital on Nov. 13, 2015.

Abdeslam is suspected of being the driver in the attacks.

Three days after the Brussels police raid, on March 18, TV cameras captured the drama as heavily armed police officers shot Abdeslam in the leg and captured him and Ayari just yards from Abdeslam’s home in Molenbeek, a gritty Brussels immigrant neighborhood.

Molenbeek had long been under the international spotlight as suspects involved in other jihadi attacks over the past two decades had either lived or stayed there.

The arrests marked the end of the hunt for Europe’s most wanted man, but relief soon turned to yet another shock.

Four days later, other members of his alleged cell blew themselves up at Brussels airport and on a train in a metro station next to the European Union’s headquarters, killing 32 people.

Investigators believe Abdeslam’s arrest precipitated the suicide bombings by other members of his alleged cell who feared they too would be caught.

Already on trial are Jawad Bendaoud and Mohamed Soumah, accused of harboring jihadis in the aftermath of the Paris carnage.

Grieving parents who testified Tuesday moved the two defendants to tears, describing how they had lost their children to bombs and bullets.

Among them were relatives of the 90 people massacred at the Bataclan concert hall. The court has been packed since the trial opened Jan. 24.

Bendaoud, a 31-year-old drug dealer, is accused of renting his apartment to senior Islamic State jihadi Abdelhamid Abaaoud — the suspected coordinator of the attacks — and his accomplice Chakib Akrouh.

Anti-terrorism police killed Abaaoud, Akrouh and Abaaoud’s cousin Hasna Aitboulahcen in a ferocious assault on Bendaoud’s flat in Saint-Denis north of Paris five days after the attacks.

Bendaoud became a national laughingstock after a television interview outside the apartment in which he insisted, “I didn’t know they were terrorists.”

He again told the court Monday that he did not know the men’s identity, and that he would not have hosted terrorists “even for €150,000” ($190,000).

Bendaoud, who has a long criminal record, said he had previously rented the grubby flat to Eastern European gangsters without asking questions.

Soumah apologized to the victims last week, but Bendaoud has yet to follow suit.