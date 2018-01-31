Rare ‘lunar trifecta’ battles cloud cover to make appearance in night skies over Japan

Many of the nation’s star gazers were treated to celestial show Wednesday night with the appearance of a “super blue blood moon,” a rare phenomenon resulting from the Earth, moon and sun moving into perfect alignment.

Although low atmospheric pressure clouded the skies in many parts of the country, the event was visible in some areas, including Nagoya, Osaka, Hokkaido and the nation’s capital, Tokyo.

According to the National Astronomical Observatory of Japan, the partial eclipse started at 8:48 p.m., with the total eclipse taking place at 9:51 p.m. The period during which the moon turned a red-copper hue lasted until around 11:08 p.m.

Naomi Ishikawa, with the NAOJ’s public relations center, said the event was a good chance to witness the full phase of a total lunar eclipse and that it took place during a good time slot this time around.

According to NASA, a supermoon appears larger and brighter than usual when the moon is near its perigee, or closest point to Earth during its orbit. A “blue moon” is an event where a full moon happens twice in one month, which occurs approximately every three years. A blood moon occurs when the Earth passes between the moon and the sun, creating the reddish tint.

A total lunar eclipse last occurred in Japan in April 2015 and lasted just 12 minutes.

The moon began emerging from the Earth’s shadow from 11:08 p.m., eventually returning to its original state past midnight.

In various parts of the country, astronomical observatories and various locations held events for people to observe the cosmic spectacle.

In line with the lunar show, NAOJ has also launched an online campaign through Friday whereby it is soliciting the public to share their thoughts on what they witnessed.

The next total lunar eclipse will take place on July 28, but the conditions for observing it may be less favorable as the moon will set while the total eclipse is under way, NAOJ said. The phenomenon witnessed Wednesday night can next be observed in its entirety on Nov. 8, 2022.