Taiwan holds live-fire drills as tensions with China mount

Taiwanese troops on Tuesday staged live-fire exercises simulating a response to an invasion, as China stepped up pressure on the island’s leader, President Tsai Ing-wen, and as a row over airline routes escalated.

The military sent reconnaissance aircraft to observe simulated incoming ships, and tanks fired rounds as the “enemy” landed at the eastern port of Hualien.

Attack helicopters fired flares and F-16 fighter jets launched simulated assaults, backing up the ground battle against the “enemy” troops — who wore red helmets to differentiate themselves.

The ministry did not specify that the annual drill simulated an invasion by China but said it was intended to “show determination to safeguard peace in the Taiwan Strait and national security.” The Taiwan Strait separates the island from China.

Tsai last month warned against what she called Beijing’s “military expansion” — the increase in Chinese air and naval drills around the island since she came to power in May 2016. There is also a dispute about new flight routes by Chinese airlines in the strait.

Beijing sees self-ruled Taiwan as part of its territory awaiting reunification, by force if necessary. Cross-strait relations have turned frosty since the inauguration of Tsai, who refuses to acknowledge self-ruling, democratic Taiwan is part of “one China.”

Tuesday’s drill is held place annually before the Lunar New Year holiday to raise public confidence in Taiwan’s defense capabilities.

“Our combat-readiness has no holidays,” Lt. Gen. Huang Kai-sen said. “In order for our citizens to feel safe during the Chinese New Year, we are standing by and on guard 24 hours a day.”

Tensions have been growing this month since China began operating new flight routes in the Taiwan Strait without consulting the island. Taipei slammed the move as reckless and politically motivated, adding it could threaten the island’s security and endanger flight safety.

It has retaliated by blocking requests to operate 176 additional flights between Taiwan and China by two Chinese airlines during the Lunar New Year — the most important holiday for both sides, when tens of thousands of Taiwanese working in China want to travel home.

China Eastern Airlines and Xiamen Air on Tuesday blasted Taipei’s decision as “unreasonable obstruction” for Taiwanese businesspeople and students wanting to return home for the holiday.

The airlines said in separate statements they had no choice but to cancel the flights after what they said was a refusal by Taiwanese authorities to approve the flights.

This month China opened several new air routes, including a northbound route up the Taiwan Strait. Taiwan says it was done without its agreement, contravening what the democratic government in Taipei has said was a 2015 deal to first discuss such flight paths.

In response, self-governed Taiwan has withheld approval of routine applications from China Eastern and Xiamen Airlines, majority-owned by China Southern Airlines, to add Lunar New Year flights because the airlines had used the disputed air routes.

Taiwan has expressed concern the new routes are too close to existing routes that link it to airports on two groups of Taiwan-controlled islands lying close to China, and are a threat to flight safety. China says there is no safety threat.

China Eastern said in its statement there were “no so-called safety issues” as all the flight routes it uses had been assessed by experts.