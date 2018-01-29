Japan scrapped proposed Fukushima tsunami simulation nine years before disaster

The government had proposed to Tepco that a simulation of tsunami striking Fukushima Prefecture be conducted nine years before the 2011 catastrophe but decided not to after the company objected, according to a court document.

The government’s earthquake research unit unveiled a long-term assessment in July 2002 saying that massive tsunami could occur anywhere along the Pacific coast in northeastern Japan.

In response, a now-defunct nuclear agency told Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. the following month that a simulation of possible tsunami damage was needed, according to a statement by an agency official submitted to the Chiba District Court.

Tepco rejected the proposal on the basis of research by a seismologist, according to Shuji Kawahara, the official from the defunct Nuclear and Industrial Safety Agency.

The statement was presented in a lawsuit filed by nuclear disaster evacuees demanding compensation from the government and Tepco. The trial, along with similar lawsuits filed nationwide, is focused on whether the government and Tepco should have foreseen the huge tsunami triggered by the 2011 earthquake and put preventive measures in place.

The magnitude 9.0 earthquake and ensuing tsunami struck on March 11, 2011, resulting in a blackout at the plant and a consequent loss of reactor cooling functions. The plant suffered multiple meltdowns and hydrogen explosions.

According to Kawahara’s statement, the agency accepted Tepco’s rejection because the long-term assessment did not sufficiently show that a large tsunami was a realistic threat to the plant’s operation. The company also said it would give consideration to tsunami measures in the future.

Kawahara defended the agency’s response as legitimate under nuclear safety regulations in force at the time.

Tepco said it would not comment on matters related to ongoing court proceedings.