Kyoto University says researcher at iPS institute falsified data that formed ‘foundation’ of paper

Kyoto University said Monday a researcher at its iPS institute headed by Nobel Prize winner Shinya Yamanaka engaged in “falsification and fabrication” in a paper published last year in the scientific journal Stem Cell Reports.

“I feel deep regret for not being able to prevent the dishonesty,” said Yamanaka, the Kyoto University professor who won the Nobel Prize in medicine in 2012 for discovering induced pluripotent stem cells, known as iPS cells.

“I will take (the incident) seriously and provide education necessary to prevent similar misconduct from happening again,” Yamanaka told a news conference.

Kohei Yamamizu, a specially appointed assistant professor at the university’s Center for iPS Cell Research and Application, falsified all six main figures in a paper claiming that he had successfully generated a brain structure in vitro using iPS cells, according to Kyoto University.

The fraudulent figures served as “the foundation of the paper,” Yamanaka said. “They are important components and have been manipulated to favor the research. It greatly affected the conclusion of the paper,” he said.

Yamanaka said the fabrication does not affect the quality of the rest of the institute’s research.

The university said it has asked Stem Cell Reports to retract the publication and is set to punish Yamamizu.

Induced pluripotent stem cells can grow into any type of body tissue and are seen as a promising tool for regenerative medicine and drug development.