North Korea may hold military parade on eve of Olympics, analysts say

North Korea may be preparing to hold a military parade on the eve of next month’s winter Olympics in South Korea, analysts and diplomats say, even as the two countries have sought to mend ties.

The North’s continued development of nuclear weapons and intercontinental ballistic missiles in defiance of United Nations Security Council resolutions has spurred more sanctions and talk of possible military strikes by U. S. officials.

Western diplomats in Pyongyang have said some international defense officials received invitations to a 70th anniversary commemoration of the Korean People’s Army on Feb. 8.

Recent commercial satellite imagery shows formations of North Korean troops marching at a parade training ground, said Scott LaFoy, an analyst with the website NK Pro, which monitors North Korea.

“The parade appears to involve 28 formations of infantry or other military personnel, a traditional military band, and possibly additional personnel,” LaFoy wrote in an analysis of the satellite imagery.

Some military vehicles could also be involved, he added.

If North Korea conducts a large military demonstration on Feb. 8, it would come a day before the opening ceremony of the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics in South Korea.

That event will see athletes from the two sides march under a single flag, in a demonstration of unity after kicking off official talks for the first time in two years in January.

A display of military might by Pyongyang could threaten that fragile detente.

The Mirim Parade Training Ground, where the formations were spotted, is typically only very active before parades, which in past years have been used to showcase the North’s growing missile arsenal, LaFoy said.

The planned parade appears to be smaller than last year’s massive display, and imagery shows no evidence of large vehicles of the type that might carry missiles, he said.

On Tuesday, Michael Spavor, director of the Paektu Cultural Exchange, which promotes business and cultural ties with the North, said on Twitter he had heard reports of such a parade, adding that his group would offer a trip for tourists to watch it.

On Saturday, South Korea requested that the North explain why it abruptly canceled plans to send a delegation over the weekend to prepare for a visit by an art troupe during next month’s Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.

South Korean Unification Minister Cho Myoung-gyon said that the countries could hopefully reschedule a visit soon.

North Korea also hasn’t responded to the South Korean proposal to send a 12-member delegation to the North on Tuesday to inspect preparations for a joint cultural event at the North’s scenic Diamond Mountain and a training session between non-Olympic skiers at the North’s Masik ski resort ahead of the Olympics.

“Since we are fully ready for the visit of the North Korean advance team and their activities, it would be possible for the South and North to set up a new schedule and carry on (with the preparations),” Cho told reporters at the ministry in capital, Seoul.

The ministry said North Korea didn’t explain why it was “suspending” the visit by the seven-member advance team that was agreed just hours earlier Friday through a cross-border hotline. It wasn’t immediately clear whether the two-day visit, which was to begin on Saturday, was canceled or just postponed.

It was supposed to be led by the art troupe’s leader Hyon Song Wol. She also heads the hugely popular girl band Moranbong that’s hand-picked by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

The rival Koreas earlier this week agreed that the 140-member Samjiyon art troupe, which will include singers, dancers and orchestra members, will perform twice in South Korea during the games in a sign of warming ties between the countries. It will be part of a North Korean Olympic delegation that will also include athletes, officials, state media reporters, a cheering group and a taekwondo demonstration team.

Hyon has been the focus of intense South Korean media interest since she attended inter-Korean talks at the border on Monday that reached agreement on the troupe’s visit. Hyon’s gestures during the talks as well as her makeup, looks, navy blue suit and green shoulder bag received widespread coverage.

Hyon is also an alternate member of the ruling Workers’ Party’s Central Committee. Her visit would have made her the highest-profile North Korean to visit South Korea since its International Olympic Committee representative, Chang Ung, came last July.

The reconciliation mood between the Koreas began after North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said in a New Year’s speech that he was willing to send a delegation to the Olympics. While South Korea hopes to use the games to improve relations with its rival after a year of animosity over North Korea’s rapidly expanding nuclear program, some experts view Kim’s overture as an attempt to weaken U.S.-led international sanctions against the North and buy time to further advance his nuclear weapons program.