NHK issues false missile alert on heels of Hawaii error

Japan’s public broadcaster NHK on Tuesday erroneously issued an online bulletin saying that North Korea had fired a missile, as the country remains on high alert for provocations from the neighboring country.

The 6:55 p.m. news flash read: “North Korea likely to have launched a missile.” It also implied that the government’s J-Alert emergency warning system was activated and urged people to take cover in buildings.

The message, which went out to NHK’s website and app, was clarified as an error about 10 minutes later.

NHK blamed an employee’s error for the message.

The mistake comes after Hawaii’s Emergency Management Agency mistakenly sent an alert about an incoming ballistic missile Saturday to residents across the state, where a Cold War attack warning system has been brought back in the wake of the growing North Korean missile threat.

The alert, caused by a human error, read, “Ballistic missile threat inbound to Hawaii. Seek immediate shelter. This is not a drill.”