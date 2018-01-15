Japanese teen shogi sensation Sota Fujii scores first win over a title holder

Sota Fujii, at 15 Japan’s youngest professional shogi player, defeated Amahiko Sato, holder of the Meijin title, in a quarterfinal of the 11th Asahi Cup open tournament over the weekend, achieving his first victory over any title holder.

Sunday’s win by the fourth-dan shogi sensation came in his first official faceoff with a title holder.

“Winning over a Meijin title holder has boosted my self-confidence,” Fujii said after the match in Nagoya.

Sato, 29, said Fujii’s moves were precise.

“He’s a star of the shogi world,” Sato said. “I very much look forward to playing against him.”

In a semifinal set for Feb. 17, Fujii will play Yoshiharu Habu, 47, who holds the Ryuo and Kisei titles.

The government has decided to grant the People’s Honor Award to Habu, who in December became the first shogi player to win the eisei lifetime honor in all seven major titles.

Last year, Fujii played Habu in two unofficial matches. They won one game apiece.

The Asahi Cup is a hayazashi (quick-play) tournament with time controls. It is open to all ranks, including amateurs. Fujii became the youngest player to make it through the preliminary rounds.

Since last April, Fujii has 48 wins and 11 losses. His winning percentage of 0.8135 during this period is the best among all professional players except two who turned pro in October.

Last June, Fujii extended his unbeaten streak since his debut in December 2016 to 29 official matches, the longest ever.