Tokyo to subsidize installation of EV charging facilities at condominiums

The Tokyo Metropolitan Government plans to start a subsidy program this year to accelerate the installation of charging stations for electric vehicles at condominiums in the capital, informed sources say.

By combining the subsidies with an extant program run by the central government, Tokyo aims to reduce the residential cost of setting up such facilities to zero as part of its efforts to achieve a low-carbon society, the sources said.

An increasing number of countries are moving to reduce the use of gasoline. Britain and France have announced plans to ban sales of gasoline and diesel vehicles by 2040.

In Japan, EVs account for less than 1 percent of overall car sales.

At condominiums, the idea of installing charging stations hasn’t progressed because getting residents to reach a consensus on such an investment is difficult, according to the sources.

Also for fiscal 2018, the metro government will launch an initiative to help parents balance work with child rearing.

Small firms that hire women who return to work after taking at least a year of maternity leave will receive ¥1.25 million in subsidies for each one that works for least three months, the sources said.

If male employees take child care leave of 15 days or longer after their wives go back to work, up to ¥3 million will be granted to the companies that employ the male workers.