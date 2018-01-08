Booze alert as young Japanese come of age

Dazzling in colorful kimono, thousands of young women marked their entry into adulthood Monday — before hitting a bar to celebrate.

Formal Coming of Age ceremonies, which began as a rite of ancient samurai families, were held across Japan for 20-year-olds, reminding them of their responsibilities after becoming old enough to legally drink and smoke.

Their male counterparts looked more like they were attending job interviews as most opted for the kind of plain business suit they will wear as salarymen.

“I’ll definitely be having a few drinks tonight,” Arisu Oshida said, wrapped in a salmon-pink kimono and expensively made up with cherry red lips and gold flakes in her hair.

“It will probably taste a little different knowing it’s legal to drink alcohol. I expect to be somewhere between tipsy and smashed by midnight.”

Huddled against the chill wind, crowds of new adults offered prayers at Tokyo’s Meiji Shrine, while many more flocked to Disneyland in Chiba Prefecture to ride roller coasters and pose for photos with Mickey Mouse and friends.

Celebrated on the second Monday of the year from snow-swept northern Japan to the subtropical south, Coming of Age Day includes those who turned 20 the previous year or will do so before March 31.

There were an estimated 1.23 million new adults as of Jan. 1 — largely unchanged from the previous year and half the 1970 peak of 2.46 million, according to government figures — mirroring Japan’s shrinking population.

“My parents warned me not to go mad tonight,” said Makoto Kusaka, sporting a dark suit and a pair of gold earrings. “I suppose I have to be more responsible now I’m officially an adult. But I’m not confident that I won’t be very drunk later tonight.”