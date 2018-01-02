Panel tasked with 2019 Imperial succession preparations set to meet Jan. 9

The government will hold the inaugural meeting of a committee next week that will discuss preparations for Emperor Akihito’s abdication and Crown Prince Naruhito’s accession to the Chrysanthemum Throne.

The committee, headed by Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga, will meet next Tuesday to talk about how related rituals should be organized. It will decide the schedules for a range of events, including the enthronement ceremony, officials said.

The government will also set up a succession-implementation committee comprising officials from all government ministries and agencies in the summer at the earliest.

Emperor Akihito is slated to step down on April 30, 2019, with his eldest son, Crown Prince Naruhito, assuming the throne the following day.

It will be the first succession from a living emperor in 200 years and the first under the current Constitution, which came into force in 1947.

On May 1, the Kenji to Shokei no Gi ceremony will be held in which the new Emperor will inherit the Imperial regalia and the state and privy seals.

On the same day, the Emperor’s first audience ceremony, the Sokui go Choken no Gi, will take place. In it, he will meet with the heads of the three branches of the government.

The Sokuirei Seiden no Gi ceremony to proclaim him Emperor is expected to be held in the autumn of 2019.

Nov. 14 and Nov. 23 that year are candidate dates for Daijosai, an important ritual linked to the enthronement in which a new emperor prays for the well-being of the people and good harvests. The preparatory committee will decide the date.

Members of the committee will also include Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Kazuhiro Sugita, the grand steward of the Imperial Household Agency and the vice minister of the Cabinet Office. The panel will meet about once every month.

Issues to be taken up by the committee will include how succession-related ceremonies can be simplified and costs curbed. Emperor Akihito hopes that the ceremonies will be held as calmly as possible, informed sources said.

The committee will also consider whether to designate the day of Crown Prince Naruhito’s succession to the throne as a holiday along with when to announce the new era name, which will replace the current Heisei Era upon his enthronement.

Emperor Akihito’s abdication ceremony will be held at the Imperial Palace. A proposal has been put forward to name the ceremony Taii no Gi.

In past abdications, a pronouncement from the outgoing emperor was read out declaring that he was ceding the throne. But the statement in the coming ceremony will be crafted in such a way as to avoid contradiction with the Constitution. Emperors have no governmental powers.