EV tech venture to get boost from Suzuki, Subaru, Daihatsu and Hino

Four automakers plan to join the electric vehicle technology development project formed by Toyota Motor Corp., Mazda Motor Corp. and Denso Corp., it was learned Sunday.

They are Suzuki Motor Corp., Subaru Corp., Daihatsu Motor Co. and Hino Motors Ltd.

The consortium brings together a broad spectrum of know-how that will speed up development at a time when Japanese companies are lagging their U.S. and European rivals in the commercialization of EVs.

The four automakers have concluded contracts to join the project promoted by EV C.A. Spirit Co., which was set up in September by Toyota, Mazda and Denso.

They will provide about five engineers each to the Nagoya-based venture and bear some of the research costs but will not take equity stakes in it.