Peru’s president grants medical pardon for jailed ex-President Alberto Fujimori

Peru’s president announced Sunday night that he had granted a medical pardon to jailed former President Alberto Fujimori, who was serving a 25-year sentence for human rights abuses, corruption and the sanctioning of death squads.

President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski said in a statement that he had decided to free Fujimori for “humanitarian reasons.”

Peruvian law provides that no person convicted of murder or kidnapping can receive a presidential pardon except in the case of a terminal illness. Kuczynski’s statement said a medical board had evaluated Fujimori and determined that “he suffers from a progressive, degenerative and incurable disease and that prison conditions mean a serious risk to his life, health and well-being.”

Fujimori filed a request seeking a medical pardon more than a year ago, citing deteriorating health. He has said that he suffers from arrhythmia, for which he has been hospitalized several times this year. He remained Sunday night at a clinic where he was taken from prison on Saturday after suffering a drop in blood pressure.

The 79-year-old Fujimori, who governed from 1990 to 2000, is a polarizing figure. Some Peruvians laud him for defeating the Maoist Shining Path guerrilla movement, while others loathe him for human rights violations carried out under his government.

Many in Peru saw the pardon as part of a quid pro quo. Three days earlier, Fujimori’s loyalists — led by one of his sons, lawmaker Kenji Fujimori — unexpectedly saved Kuczynski from a vote in Congress that nearly removed him from office.

“To save his own skin he cut a deal with Fujimori’s supporters to infamously pardon a corrupt killer,” said Veronika Mendoza, a leftist leader who competed against Kuczynski in last year’s presidential election.

Kuczynski’s center-right government has repeatedly denied that a pardon for Fujimori was part of political negotiations.

Fujimori’s daughter, Keiko Fujimori, narrowly lost Peru’s last presidential election to Kuczynski, and her party dominates Congress. Her party mounted an attempt this month to oust Kuczynski over business ties to the Brazilian construction company Odebrecht, which is at the center of a huge Latin American corruption scandal.

The pardon could define Kuczynski’s legacy and rewrite political alliances.

At least two ministers in Kuczynski’s Cabinet who objected to the pardon told him they wanted to resign, and Kuczynski might reshuffle the Cabinet as early as this week, a government source said.

Two ruling party lawmakers quit his party as it planned its next steps.

Fujimori was first convicted in 2009 and sentenced to 25 years in prison for his role in the killings of 25 people, including an 8-year-old boy, during his administration. He later drew four more convictions, the most serious one charging him with knowledge of the existence of death squads financed with public money that killed civilians accused of being Shining Path members.

A former university president and mathematics professor, Fujimori was a political outsider when he emerged from obscurity to win Peru’s 1990 presidential election over writer Mario Vargas Llosa.

Peru was being ravaged by runaway inflation and guerrilla violence when he took office. He quickly rebuilt the economy with mass privatizations of state industries. Defeating the fanatical Shining Path rebels took longer but his fight won him broad-based support.

His presidency collapsed just as dramatically as his rise to power.

After briefly shutting down Congress and putting himself into a third term, Fujimori fled the country in disgrace in 2000 after leaked videotapes showed his spy chief, Vladimiro Montesinos, bribing lawmakers. Fujimori went to Japan, his parents’ homeland, and famously sent in his resignation by fax.

Five years later, he stunned supporters and enemies alike when he flew to neighboring Chile, where he was arrested and extradited to Peru. Fujimori’s goal was to run for Peru’s presidency again in 2006, but instead he went to trial and was convicted of abuse of power.