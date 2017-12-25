Sumo stablemaster Takanohana finally submits to questioning by JSA

The Japan Sumo Association has questioned stablemaster Takanohana over his role in the aftermath of the incident that led to yokozuna Harumafuji’s retirement.

According to the association’s communications chief, Kasugano, Takanohana contacted the JSA on Monday and then was interviewed for roughly two hours after he had repeatedly refused to cooperate with the investigation.

The stablemaster had a lawyer present as he was questioned by the crisis management panel’s director, Kagamiyama, and its chairman, former prosecutor Toshio Takano.

In October, Harumafuji assaulted and injured maegashira wrestler Takanoiwa, a member of Takanohana’s stable. The incident occurred during a regional tour. Takanohana is a regional tour director in the JSA.

Last Wednesday, a JSA advisory body, the Yokozuna Deliberation Council, recommended punishment for Takanohana’s failure to report the incident promptly. That day, the JSA’s board of directors, of which Takanohana is a member, declined to discuss any disciplinary measures against him, delaying that decision until this Thursday.

During the crisis management panel’s investigation, Takanohana declined to make Takanoiwa available for questioning until last week and had originally withheld the results of Takanoiwa’s medical diagnosis.

According to an official source, Takanohana was the only person involved that the panel had not yet interviewed.

On Thursday, the JSA’s board of directors and board of councilors will meet in an extraordinary session to determine whether disciplinary measures will be taken against Takanohana.