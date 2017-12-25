Thousands spend Christmas in shelters after deadly Philippine storm

Tens of thousands of villagers in the southern Philippines spent their Christmas in emergency shelters Monday as the region dealt with the aftermath of a powerful storm that left more than 200 people dead.

Tropical Storm Tembin unleashed landslides and flash floods mostly in the hard-hit provinces of Lanao del Norte and Lanao del Sur and on the Zamboanga Peninsula. It strengthened into a typhoon before blowing out of the country Sunday into the South China Sea toward Vietnam.

The death toll stood at 240 on Monday evening, with dozens of people still missing. More than 97,000 people remained in 261 evacuation centers across the south, while nearly 85,000 more people were displaced and staying elsewhere.

Authorities in Vietnam were moving a million people from low-lying areas along the south coast as the typhoon approached Monday evening. Tembin will be the 16th major storm to hit Vietnam this year. The storms and other disasters have left 390 people dead or missing.

In the Philippines, rescue workers were still struggling to reach some remote areas hit by floods and landslides that Tembin’s downpours brought.

The full extent of the devastation was only becoming clear as the most remote areas were being reached.

Intense rainfall in the mountains most likely caused landslides that blocked rainwater, Marina Marasigan of the government’s disaster-response agency said at a news conference. When the natural dams broke from the pressure, torrents of water smashed into the villages below.

Officials had warned villagers in accident-prone areas to evacuate early as Tembin approached and the government wanted to find out what caused the widespread storm deaths, Marasigan said. She added that it was difficult to move people from homes shortly before Christmas.

“We don’t want to be dragging people out of their homes days before Christmas. but it’s best to convince them to quietly understand the importance of why they are being evacuated,” Marina said.

The deaths and devastation inflicted by Tembin were among a series of disasters that hit the nation at the peak of travel and Christmas holiday preparations.

An interisland ferry sank off northeastern Quezon province Thursday after being lashed by fierce winds and big waves, leaving at least five people dead. More than 250 passengers and crew members were rescued.

Earlier in the week, another tropical storm left more than 50 people dead and 31 others missing, mostly due to landslides, and damaged more than 10,000 houses in the central Philippines.

On Monday, 20 pilgrims from an extended family were killed in a head-on bus collision while traveling to Christmas Day Mass in the northern Philippines, police said.

A small bus taking the group to a dawn church service crashed into a larger bus in the town of Agoo, killing 20 on board, including six children, police said.

The nine other occupants of the small bus were injured, as were 17 traveling on the bigger bus, according to an updated tally released by regional police.

“They (the family) were trying to catch a mass in Manaoag,” Agoo police officer Vanessa Abubo said, referring to a northern town near Agoo with a famous Catholic church. The centuries-old Our Lady of Manaoag church is a popular pilgrimage site in the mainly Catholic nation, featuring an icon of the Virgin Mary that the faithful say performs miracles.

Agoo police chief Roy Villanueva told Manila radio station DZMM by telephone that the smaller vehicle had left its lane to overtake a third vehicle.

Authorities are investigating whether the driver, who was among those killed, had fallen asleep or was under the influence.

Agoo is located 200 kilometers (125 miles) north of Manila. The pilgrims had come from the town of Bauang, an hour’s drive from Manaoag, police said.

Authorities meanwhile ordered a criminal investigation Monday into a shopping mall fire that killed dozens of people, most of them call center staff from an American firm.

Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre announced the inquiry as the government raised the toll from Saturday’s NCCC mall fire in the southern city of Davao to one dead and 38 missing.

“By punishing those responsible, we can set an example to others so that, hopefully, there will be no repetition of those tragedies,” Aguirre said in a statement.

Deadly blazes occur regularly in the Philippines, particularly in slum areas where there are virtually no fire safety standards.

U.S.-based market research company SSI confirmed on its website late Sunday that 37 of its 500 employees were “lost” from its Davao unit, which leased the four-story building’s top floor.

Local authorities on Sunday said no one trapped in the fire would have survived. Firemen had only managed to retrieve one unidentified body so far.

Davao Mayor Sara Duterte, a daughter of President Rodrigo Duterte, raised the toll from the tragedy on Monday, saying 38 other people apart from the recovered body found were missing — two more than previously listed.

The city’s fire marshal had described the shopping mall as “an enclosed space with no ventilation,” though the authorities said they had yet to determine the cause of the blaze.

The building’s administrators on Sunday denied allegations from survivors that there were inadequate emergency fire exits and that some of them were locked.