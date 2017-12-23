Cats surpass dogs as pets for first time since ’94 in Japanese pet survey

A pet food industry survey Friday found that cats outnumbered dogs this year for the first time since the survey began in 1994.

The Japan Pet Food Association published the results ahead of the Year of the Dog, which begins sometime next year under the 12-year Chinese lunar calendar.

According to this year’s pet survey, the number of dogs in Japan fell by an estimated 436,000 from the previous year to 8.9 million, while cats rose by 217,000 to 9,526,000.

The number of cats has been generally flat in recent years, but the total for dogs has been declining, said an official of the association, which comprises 94 companies including pet food makers.

The annual online survey covers some 50,000 adults nationwide. Coverage was expanded in 2013 to include people in their 70s.