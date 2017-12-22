Emperor Akihito’s national holiday on Dec. 23 faces cancellation after abdication

The government might turn Dec. 23, the holiday that honors the birthday of Emperor Akihito, into a normal working day after his abdication on April 30, 2019, officials said Thursday.

After Crown Prince Naruhito ascends the Chrysanthemum Throne on May 1, 2019, his birthday, Feb. 23, will turn into the new emperor’s birthday holiday.

The government is contemplating the move because retaining the Dec. 23 holiday after Imperial succession will raise conflicts of authority.

The special law allowing Emperor Akihito to abdicate includes a revision to the law on national holidays stipulating that the Emperor’s Birthday holiday will change to Feb. 23 from Dec. 23. But it does not say what to do with Dec. 23 following the abdication.

Some government officials point out that maintaining Dec. 23 as a holiday, albeit under a different name, could be seen as suggesting dual authority because Emperor Akihito is to be given the title of jōkō (retired emperor) after abdicating.

“If the special law takes effect without a change, Dec. 23 will be an ordinary day,” Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told a news conference.

“There are a variety of considerations regarding which days should be national holidays,” he said.

Public discussion is needed as to whether Dec. 23 should become a normal day or kept as a national holiday, Suga added, indicating the government will consider the issue carefully.

Of Japan’s national holidays, Culture Day on Nov. 3 is the birthday of Emperor Mutsuhito, posthumously called Emperor Meiji, while Showa Day on April 29 celebrates the birthday of late Emperor Hirohito, posthumously known as Emperor Showa.