Japan’s struggling nursing care sector pins hopes on revised foreign trainee program

Japan’s law governing a vocational training program for foreign workers has been revised, raising hope among nursing care service providers that a chronic shortage of workers may be eased.

The Technical Intern Training Program is designed to transfer industrial, agricultural and other skills from Japan to developing countries to support their development.

But the private sector-led program has sometimes been criticized as a cover for the exploitation of inexpensive labor from developing countries.

Under the program, management organizations that serve as hubs for accepting trainees, such as associations of small and midsize companies and other groups, provide trainees from developing countries with Japanese language lessons and arrange firms where they receive practical vocational training.

Under the revised law, aimed at protecting trainees, management organizations need government permission to be involved in the program, a rule meant to make their obligations and responsibilities more clear. In addition, host companies are required to submit a training plan for each individual.

As a result of the changes, which took effect on Nov. 1, workers starting at age 18 can be accepted for training periods of up to five years.

The first trainees under the revised system are not expected to arrive in Japan until around February, as companies that hope to accept foreign workers need to win approval for their training plans from the Organization for Technical Intern Training, a newly created watchdog.

In the program, the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare requires nursing care service trainees to have minimum Japanese proficiency — the ability to understand conversations spoken slowly — at the time of their arrival in Japan. Under the revamped law, care service facilities are required to have Japanese care workers as instructors for trainees.

Another change is that if a foreign worker is trained for six months at a facility for the elderly in need of special care due to dementia or other health problems, he or she can be counted as a care worker at the home. The rule is a boon for operators of such facilities, as they are required to have a full-time care or nursing worker for every three residents.

The nursing care service industry is facing a chronic shortage of workers due to factors such as low wages coupled with a demanding workload. The average ratio of effective job offers to seekers stood at 3.02 in the sector in 2016, or 302 job offers for every 100 job seekers, much higher than the average of 1.36 for all industries.

As the nursing care industry is projected to face a shortage of about 380,000 workers in 2025, care service home operators are pinning their hopes on the training program.

Kaoru Sasaki, deputy head of a national association of group homes for people with dementia, said the program is expected to play a key role for the industry.

“We have to rely on it because of worker shortages,” Sasaki said.

A social welfare corporation in Sendai that operates care facilities for the elderly in need of special care and people suffering from dementia is considering accepting around five foreign trainees.

But there are concerns that trainees’ Japanese proficiency may not be high enough for essential communication.

With many firms likely sharing that concern, the welfare ministry plans to introduce measures to offer instruction in Japanese, including online lessons.